Meta, the parent company of major social media platforms Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook, has attacked the government's pursuit of the News Bargaining Incentive, arguing that the law is poorly designed and will fail to deliver a diverse and sustainable news industry.

Meta , the parent company of major social media platforms Instagram , WhatsApp and Facebook , has attacked the government's pursuit of the News Bargaining Incentive . The incentive, an extension of the former Coalition government's News Media Bargaining Code, includes a 2.25 per cent charge on the Australia n revenue of Meta , Google and TikTok if they refused to strike voluntary deals worth hundreds of millions to pay Australia n news companies for article links.

The company has argued that the law is poorly designed and will fail to deliver a diverse and sustainable news industry. Meta claims that the law is discriminatory and targets foreign companies while competitors offering comparable services face no equivalent obligation. The company has expressed concerns that the law will have a negative impact on the news industry and may lead to the loss of jobs.

The Australian government has maintained that the law is necessary to ensure that social media companies pay a fair share of the revenue generated by their use of news content. The government has stated that the law is not intended to target foreign companies, but rather to promote a sustainable news industry. The government has also stated that it will make decisions based on the Australian national interest and will not be influenced by the views of other countries.

The News Bargaining Incentive is a complex issue that has sparked a lot of debate and discussion. On one hand, the law aims to promote a sustainable news industry by ensuring that social media companies pay a fair share of the revenue generated by their use of news content.

On the other hand, the law has been criticized for being poorly designed and discriminatory. The law has also been criticized for being a retroactive tax that targets foreign companies while competitors offering comparable services face no equivalent obligation. The Australian government has stated that the law is necessary to ensure that social media companies pay a fair share of the revenue generated by their use of news content.

The government has also stated that it will make decisions based on the Australian national interest and will not be influenced by the views of other countries. The News Bargaining Incentive is a complex issue that requires careful consideration and debate. It is essential to weigh the pros and cons of the law and consider the potential impact on the news industry and the economy as a whole.

The Australian government has stated that it will continue to work towards finding a solution that promotes a sustainable news industry while also considering the views of other countries and the potential impact on the economy





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