Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has criticised Australia's proposed Media Bargaining Incentive, which would see large digital platforms taxed up to 2.25 per cent of Australian revenue unless they strike deals to pay for local journalism.

Meta argues news organisations share content on its platforms as they commercially benefit from doing so. Meta , the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has criticised Labor's proposed Media Bargaining Incentive.

The plan would see large digital platforms taxed up to 2.25 per cent of Australian revenue unless they strike deals to pay for local journalism. Tech giant Meta has hit out at the Australian government's plan to make social media companies pay for news, calling it a grossly unfair and discriminatory tax. In a blog post overnight, Meta shared its formal response to Labor's News Bargaining Incentive, which would see unless they strike deals to pay for local journalism.

Our position is clear: this law is poorly designed, grossly unfair, and will fail to deliver a diverse and sustainable news industry, said Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. It is discriminatory, economically incoherent, and will not deliver the sustainable news sector that Australian journalists and audiences deserve. Under the draft legislation, which specifically targets Meta, Google and TikTok, any tax raised would be distributed to local news organisations based on the number of journalists they employ.

Companies can reduce or even eliminate their tax bill by making deals with media organisations to pay for their use of news content. Meta, Google and TikTok have been singled out based on a combination of their Australian revenues and large numbers of domestic users. It is a discriminatory tax, applied only to a handful of foreign companies, Meta said.

Call it what it is: a discriminatory, retroactive tax targeting a handful of foreign companies while competitors offering comparable services face no equivalent obligation. and says it ignores the fact the company already has commercial agreements with more than 90 news businesses and 226 outlets in Australia. The proposed laws aim to close a loophole that allowed social media companies to strip news from their platforms. initially made under the News Media Bargaining Code and removed news from its platforms to avoid paying for the content.

Meta had previously announced it would not renew content deals with news publishers in the United States, Britain, France and Germany. Labor's new incentive proposal would apply to major platforms regardless of whether they hosted news. Anika Wells has defended the plan, which the government estimates will generate up to $250 million in revenue for newsrooms.

Communications Minister Anika Wells has called the plan to make tech platforms pay for news only fair, saying many Australians now use social media to access news. We believe it's only fair that large digital platforms contribute to the hard work of journalism that enriches their feeds and that drives their revenue, said Communications Minister Anika Wells. Platforms should do deals with news organisations. If they decide not to, they will end up paying more.

The bargaining incentive has been described by Australian media organisations as a critical step toward securing the future of Australian news. If digital platforms fail to pay for the use of the news content from which they profit, then journalism becomes unsustainable, said Australian media organisations





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Meta Attacks Australia's News Bargaining IncentiveMeta, the parent company of major social media platforms Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook, has attacked the government's pursuit of the News Bargaining Incentive, arguing that the law is poorly designed and will fail to deliver a diverse and sustainable news industry.

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