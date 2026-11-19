Meta introduces Muse, an AI personal assistant, to Australian users. Experts warn of privacy risks and financial liabilities as the tool automates daily tasks and purchases.

Meta has officially launched Muse, a new AI-powered personal assistant, for Australian users on Wednesday. The tech giant urges consumers to consider the implications before using the tool, which goes beyond simple chatbot interactions to actively perform daily chores, book services, and manage digital tasks on behalf of its users.

Muse Capabilities and Global Reach

Muse, created by Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is designed to simplify daily life by connecting to apps and services already in use. The AI agent, represented by a digital mascot named Jolly, can make phone calls, sort emails, order groceries, and book restaurant reservations. It was first released in September and has already attracted 10 million users worldwide.

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Tech Guide editor Stephen Fenech noted that while Australians are accustomed to using AI for answering questions, Muse represents a significant shift. It acts as an autonomous agent rather than just a informational query tool. Meta spokesperson Jason Juma-Ross explained that users provide details about gifts for family members, and the AI conducts the necessary research to complete the task.

Integration with Major Australian Retailers

Major Australian corporations have integrated Muse into their systems, allowing the AI to facilitate transactions and searches. Users can purchase makeup from MECCA, buy stationery from Officeworks, and secure tickets through Ticketek. The tool can also search property listings on Domain and Realestate.com.au.

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The agent's capabilities extend to handling private communications and physical tasks. It can pitch ideas based on private chats and even share a user's home address to sell items, such as a keyboard, on their behalf. Reports from October indicated that Muse compiles background information on individuals who do not even use the service, based on conversations with other users.

Expert Warnings on Security and Fraud

David Parry from Murdoch University's School of IT warned that these agents can overreach and confuse businesses into thinking they are malicious bots. He highlighted the potential vulnerability of the technology to scammers. Parry suggested that the current free model is suspicious compared to paid services where users have clear legal recourse for non-performance.

Parry also questioned the long-term viability of the tool, stating there is no guarantee the service will exist in two to three years. He expressed a preference for dealing with companies that charge fees, ensuring that customers expect and pay for a specific level of service quality and accountability.

Financial Risks and Consumer Protection

David Koch, economic director at Compare the Market, warned that users should think twice before handing over bank card details to the AI. The organization's recent analysis found that just over one third of surveyed Australians have never used AI tools. However, thirteen percent have asked AI for financial advice, four percent sought wealth management tips, and three percent used it for tax returns.

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Koch argued that these users are exactly the demographic likely to authorize automated transactions. He explained that while the ePayments Code protects consumers from unauthorized transactions, giving a bot a card with an 'always allow' setting creates a legal gray area. If the bot makes a purchase, it becomes difficult to argue that the transaction was not authorized.

Liability for Errors and Meta's Response

The lack of clear liability raises significant questions about the validity of contracts made by AI agents. Koch asked whether an insurance policy bought by a bot would be legally valid. Furthermore, if the AI guesses incorrectly and a claim is denied, people could face major financial losses. Meta maintains that it keeps passwords and payment methods out of the agent's view.

Jason Juma-Ross emphasized that users retain control over all information they choose to share with the assistant. He stated that Meta allows users to manage the access permissions granted to the tool. The company positions Muse as a utility to handle administrative burdens, provided users exercise caution with their personal and financial data integration.