Meta Platforms Experience Widespread Outage Affecting Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram

A major outage disrupted Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram services globally, logging out thousands of users and preventing access. Downdetector reported over 22,000 combined issues as Meta's engineering teams investigated the cause. While services are gradually returning, full recovery may take time.

Thousands of users globally have been unable to access their accounts as Facebook experienced a major outage affecting multiple Meta-owned platforms. The disruption began around 11:45 pm AEST, causing users to be automatically logged out and unable to regain access due to error messages.

Downdetector recorded over 17,000 outage reports for Facebook within a short period, highlighting the scale of the issue. Meta's status page acknowledged high disruptions impacting the Messenger Platform, with engineering teams investigating. spokesperson Andy Stone indicated recovery was underway but might take time. Instagram, also owned by Meta, faced similar issues with over 5,000 Downdetector reports. Services are gradually being restored, though full normalization may require additional time.

The incident underscores vulnerabilities in large-scale digital infrastructure and the cascading effects across connected platforms. Users worldwide reported frustrations, emphasizing the reliance on these services for communication and business. Meta's response through multiple channels aimed to maintain transparency while technical teams worked to resolve the underlying problems. The outage serves as a reminder of the interconnected nature of modern tech ecosystems and the potential widespread impact of a single point of failure





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Facebook Outage Meta Disruption Messenger Down Instagram Issues Downdetector

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