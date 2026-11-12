Meta shuts down Australian Femicide Watch Instagram page, advocates demand reinstatement

Meta has shut down the Instagram page of Australian Femicide Watch, prompting researcher Sherele Moody to accuse the tech giant of censorship and demand the account be reinstated. The page tracks women murdered in Australia and reported 61 killings this year before it was removed.

Meta has shut down the Instagram page of Australian Femicide Watch, prompting researcher and journalist Sherele Moody to accuse the tech giant of censorship and demand the account be reinstated.

The page tracks women murdered in Australia. Moody says Meta claimed she breached its community standards without specifying which content was outside its guidelines. Speaking on Thursday, Moody asked: Why is talking about women safety so offensive? Moody said she appealed against the decision on Sunday when she was notified her account was closed.

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She said she has not received a response from Meta, Instagram parent company. The company notified her the account would be permanently disabled if found to violate Meta community standards. Meta polices violent threats and sexualised content, but says it does not prohibit threats when shared in awareness-raising or condemning context. Femicide Watch counts every woman killed in Australia.

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It has become an important resource for advocates because governments do not publish real-time data. The project reported earlier this week that the number of women killed this year reached 61. That figure followed the alleged stabbing death of Victorian woman Baljit Kaur. Moody questioned why her advocacy was being hampered while no one was held accountable for the rape and death threats she regularly received online.

She said she has reported comments, posts and messages where people made threats to end her life. Meta ruled them not against community standards.

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However, women talking about violence against women are being censored, and our conversations are being removed, she said. A campaign to reinstate Moody account is mobilising online. Advocacy groups including Change.org, which hosts the royal commission petition, and GetUp are swinging in behind her. Minister for Social Services Tanya Plibersek said on Thursday that Moody did important work raising awareness about domestic and sexual violence in Australia.

The tech bros should be focusing on cracking down on the filth being force-fed to our kids online, not silencing advocates, she said. Community Strong MP Zali Steggall called for the page to be reinstated. She said documenting the murder of Australian women and children was a vital public service. What is a real breach of community standards is the violence perpetrated against women and children and the continued lack of effective government action, she said.

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Moody said her posts did not glorify violence nor sexualise people, but called out misogyny. She said she had been repeatedly subjected to campaigns to remove her content. It is just unbelievable that a page that exists to keep women alive is removed because it has caused offence to, I do not know, AI or some random crew of people who have reported it, she said.

There is a guy who has been convicted of child sex abuse, who has been reporting my posts as breaching copyright, and Meta has allowed those reports to stand and has removed the material, she said. The National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service 1800RESPECT can be reached on 1800 737 732.