Metcalfe Fires Back at US Critics Ahead of World Cup Clash

Socceroos midfielder Connor Metcalfe has grown tired of the negative commentary from US pundits predicting Australia's early exit from the World Cup, urging critics to wait for the match to speak for itself.

Socceroos midfielder Connor Metcalfe has expressed his frustration at the constant criticism directed at Australia from US pundits ahead of the upcoming World Cup . Since Australia were drawn into Group D alongside co-hosts USA in December, the Socceroos have become a target for American analysts.

Former striker Landon Donovan labelled Socceroos coach Tony Popovic as 'smug' and predicted Australia would finish fourth in the group behind USA, Turkey and Paraguay. CBS pundit Mike Grella called the Australia fixture a 'lay-up' for Mauricio Pochettino's American side, ranked 16th in the world. Former USA international Alexi Lalas added fuel to the fire by describing the Socceroos as an 'average team' after their 1-0 loss to Mexico.

While Coach Popovic has laughed off the jibes, the comments have clearly motivated the players. Metcalfe stated, 'I mean, I've seen all the US stuff, and I'm just sick of it, to be honest - I just am. Like all this talk - it's just - let's just wait for the game, whatever happens, happens. So we'll just wait and we'll play - it'll be a good game.

' The two teams previously met in a friendly in Colorado last October, where the USA secured a 2-1 victory, a fiery match that saw tempers flare. With almost two weeks until the Group stage clash on June 19, Australia's immediate focus is on a friendly against Switzerland before their tournament opener against Turkey. Metcalfe's comments reflect a growing determination within the squad to let their performance speak rather than engage in a war of words





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Connor Metcalfe Socceroos USMNT World Cup Group D Landon Donovan Tony Popovic Alexi Lalas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AI at the World Cup: smarter tactics, healthy players, safer crowdsThis year’s World Cup will be the biggest ever – it also promises to be the most technologically advanced.

Read more »

World Cup 2026 buildup, transfer latest and Lionesses in Spain: football newsEngland and Scotland prepare for World Cup 2026 warm-ups and Sarina Wiegman’s side face a big qualifier in Mallorca. Join our team of writers

Read more »

Mark Bosnich Hospitalized After Knee Injury During World Cup Launch EventFormer soccer star Mark Bosnich suffered a knee injury while participating in a celebrity shootout at a World Cup launch event, requiring hospitalization after a dramatic save.

Read more »

England's Tuchel Prepares for World Cup with Acclimatisation in FloridaGareth Tuchel's England side are taking part in their first training session in West Palm Beach, Florida, to acclimatise to the heat and humidity ahead of the World Cup.

Read more »