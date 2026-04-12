Metro Trains Investigates Pantograph Issues in New Train Fleet After Strandings

Metro Trains is investigating potential defects in its new High-Capacity Metro Trains (HCMT) fleet after multiple incidents of overhead wire entanglements and passenger strandings. The investigation focuses on the pantographs, which have been linked to service disruptions and passenger inconvenience.

Metro Trains is currently investigating a potential defect affecting its newest fleet of trains, the High-Capacity Metro Trains ( HCMT ), which are exclusively utilized on the recently opened, $15 billion Metro Tunnel . This investigation follows a significant incident in February that resulted in hundreds of commuters being stranded inside train carriages for up to two hours.

The primary concern revolves around the pantographs, the crucial arm-like mechanisms mounted atop the trains that connect with overhead wires to draw power. Metro believes that issues with these pantographs could be the root cause of recent overhead wire entanglements, leading to service disruptions and passenger inconvenience. The investigation aims to determine the extent of the problem and implement necessary corrective measures to prevent future incidents and ensure the reliability of the HCMT fleet.\On February 3, a HCMT experienced a pantograph fault that brought down an overhead wire near Armadale station. This triggered a cascade of events, leaving approximately 600 passengers trapped onboard two trains for nearly two hours. Adding to the distress, the incident occurred on a 30-degree day, and the air conditioning systems were rendered inoperable, creating uncomfortable conditions for the stranded passengers. Eventually, passengers were forced to evacuate the train and walk along the tracks to reach the nearest station, Malvern. Following the Armadale incident, Metro swiftly identified a pantograph fault as the cause. A safety alert was issued to all train drivers, highlighting the need to identify and report any abnormal pantograph behavior. This included observing for pantographs bobbing up and down, or exhibiting excessive arching, as these behaviors were considered potential contributing factors to recent entanglement events. One Metro Trains driver, speaking anonymously to protect their employment, highlighted the critical role of visual inspection in preventing overhead issues. Unlike older train models, the HCMTs lack driver cabin-side mirrors, a feature that allowed drivers to directly monitor the pantographs. Instead, the HCMTs rely on rear-facing CCTV cameras, which primarily focus on train doors and do not provide visibility of the pantographs, potentially hindering the drivers' ability to proactively identify and address potential problems.\The HCMTs operate on the Cranbourne/Pakenham and Sunbury lines, which now merge into a single cross-city line facilitated by the Metro Tunnel. The Victorian government invested $2.3 billion in the procurement of 70 HCMTs and the construction of associated maintenance facilities, which began in 2017. These operations are managed through a public-private partnership, with Downer, an infrastructure services group, responsible for the maintenance of the new train fleet. Despite the introduction of the modern HCMT trains and associated infrastructure upgrades with the Metro Tunnel, the Pakenham and Sunbury lines recorded the highest number of cancellations, reaching 0.9 percent, across Metro's electrified network during February and March. The Cranbourne line also experienced a high rate of cancellations, ranking fifth among the 15 Metro lines at 0.7 percent. Furthermore, a major incident last week caused further disruptions when an overhead wire was brought down near Clayton, which suspended Cranbourne and Pakenham line trains until late the following day. Although a Metro Trains spokesperson stated that there was only one incident this year where a faulty pantograph on a HCMT has caused disruptions on the network, the repeated instances of overhead wire entanglements and associated service interruptions underscore the urgency and importance of the ongoing investigation. The incident underlines the impact of these faults on commuters and highlights the need for a swift and effective resolution to ensure passenger safety and operational efficiency





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Metro Trains HCMT Pantograph Train Delays Metro Tunnel

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