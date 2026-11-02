Antonelli Can Clinch F1 Title in Mexico as Hamilton Takes 105th Pole

Kimi Antonelli needs to finish ninth or higher at the Mexico City Grand Prix to become Formula 1's youngest world champion, while Haas faces controversy over replacing Esteban Ocon with Ryo Hirakawa.

Kimi Antonelli is on the brink of becoming Formula 1's youngest world champion as he lines up fourth on the grid for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old Mercedes driver needs only to finish ninth or higher to seal his maiden drivers' title. He has 365 points, 123 more than teammate George Russell and 124 ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton put Ferrari on pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix, the 105th pole of his career. Russell qualified second with Charles Leclerc third, while Antonelli will start fourth.

Also read Haas benches Ocon for Mexico GP as Antonelli eyes podium in Mexico City

Antonelli Poised to Break Record

Victory for Antonelli would make him the youngest F1 world champion in history, surpassing Sebastian Vettel, who won the title at 23 years and 134 days old. Antonelli's Mercedes team can also claim the constructors' championship this weekend. The Italian teenager has led the standings throughout the season and now stands on the verge of completing a remarkable rise to the sport's biggest prize.

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All eyes across the world will be on the young driver as he seeks to clinch the championship today. It was a disappointing qualifying day for Oscar Piastri, as the Australian failed to make the final session and finished back in 13th. He will start 12th after Liam Lawson was disqualified. The grid shake-up adds another layer of intrigue to a race already filled with drama.

Haas Shocks Paddock With Ocon Exit

You would think most of the attention this week would be on Antonelli, who is about to clinch the championship. However, the F1 paddock has been preoccupied with controversy unfolding between Haas and their driver Esteban Ocon. Earlier this weekend, Haas made the shock announcement that Ocon had been replaced for the rest of the weekend by Ryo Hirakawa, but offered no explanation as to why.

A team member was seen removing the name and driver number of Esteban Ocon of France and Haas F1 from the garage following the announcement that Ocon would not be competing in the Grand Prix of Mexico. The move stunned observers and left many questions unanswered about the sudden driver change at the American team.

Lewis Hamilton might be on pole, but all eyes across the world will be on 20-year-old Kimi Antonelli as he seeks to clinch the drivers' championship today. To do so, he will need to finish ninth or higher in the race. The championship leader has 365 points, which is 123 ahead of his teammate George Russell and 124 over Lewis Hamilton.

Victory today would make Antonelli the youngest F1 world champion in history, surpassing the previous record held by Sebastian Vettel who won when he was 23 years and 134 days old. The Italian youngster is on the cusp of winning his maiden Formula 1 drivers' championship and writing his name into the record books. To win the world championship in Mexico, the following things need to happen: Antonelli needs to finish ninth or higher. Nothing else matters.

Even if his rivals win the race, a top-nine finish will be enough to secure the title. The mathematics are clear and the spotlight is firmly on the Mercedes driver.

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Piastri Struggles in Qualifying Session

Meanwhile, Piastri's difficult qualifying session leaves him with work to do from 12th on the grid. The Australian failed to make the final qualifying session and finished 13th before Lawson's disqualification moved him up one place. His chances of challenging for a strong result appear slim from that position. Hamilton's pole position is the 105th of his career, further extending his all-time record.

The seven-time world champion starts ahead of Russell and Leclerc, with Antonelli fourth. The front of the grid is packed with talent, but the biggest story remains the championship fight. The controversy surrounding Ocon and Haas has dominated paddock conversation. Haas made the shock announcement that Ocon had been replaced for the rest of the weekend by Ryo Hirakawa, but offered no explanation as to why.

Team Silence Fuels Ocon Speculation

The silence from the team has only fueled speculation about what led to the decision. A team member removes the name and driver number of Esteban Ocon of France and Haas F1 from the garage following the announcement that Ocon would not be competing in the Grand Prix of Mexico. The image of Ocon's name being stripped from the garage became a symbol of the unexpected turn of events.

As the race approaches, Antonelli remains focused on the task at hand. A ninth-place finish or better will be enough to crown him champion. The 20-year-old has shown maturity throughout the season and now stands one race away from immortality. All eyes will be on the Mercedes driver as the lights go out.

Hamilton might be on pole, but the world will be watching Antonelli. The youngest world champion in history could be crowned today, and the F1 paddock will witness history in Mexico City.