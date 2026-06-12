Mexican President Sheinbaum Gives World Cup Ticket to Young Female Fan Amid High Costs

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum explained her decision not to attend the World Cup opener, citing unaffordable ticket prices. She gave her ticket to a young female soccer fan who won a national contest, highlighting efforts to empower women in sports.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed her absence from the World Cup opener during a morning news conference, emphasizing the prohibitive cost of tickets. She stated that stadium tickets were extremely expensive and beyond the reach of most Mexicans, making it more meaningful to pass her ticket to someone who could not otherwise attend.

The recipient was Yolett Cervantes Cuaquehua, a young woman who won a government-organized national contest. Cervantes, an skilled juggler, sat in the VIP section and watched the match. The contest, announced in March by Sheinbaum, aimed to promote gender equality in sports. Sheinbaum highlighted historical barriers for women in soccer, noting that doors had been closed to them as players, referees, commentators, or hosts.

The initiative sought to open opportunities for women and empower them to pursue any role in sports. Cervantes triumphed over 1,000 finalists from across Mexico. In a video, she shared her passion for soccer, which began after winning a state poetry contest at age eight that included a trip to Spain to watch a match. She then dedicated herself to training with her father, eventually mastering ball juggling.

Ticket prices for World Cup matches averaged around $3,000, a staggering amount in a country where the average monthly income is far lower. Sheinbaum underscored that only a tiny fraction of Mexicans could afford such expenses. Instead of attending personally, she chose to watch the game with the public at one of 18 neighborhood viewing spots set up by the government.

This decision aligned with her administration's focus on inclusivity and using sports as a vehicle for social change, particularly for young women





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