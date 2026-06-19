Mexico Shifts Focus to Guadalajara Clash with South Korea After Mixed Start to World Cup

Mexico's World Cup journey begins with mixed emotions after a steady victory over South Africa. While fans celebrated in Mexico City, concerns about fan accessibility and team tactics surfaced. Now, attention turns to the showdown against South Korea in Guadalajara, promising a vibrant cross-cultural fan party and a decisive performance from El Tri.

The opening night of Mexico's World Cup campaign against South Africa was met with mixed reactions, with fans gathering in iconic locations like the Angel of Independence and Calle Río Sena, yet a sense of incompleteness lingered.

In areas like Roma Norte, many supporters wore pristine shirts, including a significant number of Mexican-Americans, highlighting concerns that regular Liga MX attendees have been priced out of attending. Despite reaching the last 32, frustration lingered over coach Javier Aguirre's perceived negative tactics and a lack of the diverse international atmosphere typical of the World Cup, partly due to high ticket costs. The team's performance drew boos during a lull after a red card.

Preparations now focus on the crucial match against South Korea in Guadalajara, where a vibrant crossover of fans is anticipated, following the warm ties forged after South Korea's 2018 win over Germany that aided Mexico's progression. Expected lineup changes include Edson Álvarez stepping in for suspended captain César Montes, with Jorge Sánchez and the young Gil Mora also in contention.

A final training session was disrupted by rain, while a handful of fans saw the team off, voicing criticism of Aguirre's closed practices. Though initial protests and anxiety have eased, the vibe has shifted to anticipation of a major celebration in Guadalajara, with official closures ordered to allow the party to begin





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Mexico World Cup South Korea Guadalajara Javier Aguirre Raul Jimenez Fan Celebrations Liga MX Ticket Prices Edson Alvarez Cesarmontes Suspension

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