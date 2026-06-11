Mexico vs South Africa: Azteca Stadium, World Cup 2026

The first game of the World Cup 2026 is between Mexico and South Africa at the Azteca Stadium. The stadium has a rich history, hosting memorable matches and tournaments. The atmosphere is hyped up, with many people already present at the stadium before the kick-off.

The opening ceremony will be followed by Mexico taking on South Africa in the first game of the tournament, with kick off at 5:00am AEST.

If you're here for the Socceroos, I have bad news for you. You're early. Here's when the Socceroos are in action at this tournament. 2pm AEST/ 1:30pm ACST/ 12pm AWST, Sunday June 14. 5am AEST/ 4:30am ACST/ 3am AWST, Saturday June 20. Let's get one thing straight.

As much as FIFA tries to tell us that this game is happening at the Mexico City Stadium, this is the Azteca and will always be called the Azteca. OK? Good. There is a reason why this stadium is legend among football fans.

Those were finals featuring two of the greatest players to ever walk the earth in two of the greatest teams to ever play the game. Their 4-1 victory over Italy in the final, one of the most complete games of football ever played by a team in history, gave Brazil its third World Cup title, which allowed them to permanently keep the Jules Rimet Trophy.

With Carlos Alberto as captain, Pelé was just one star in a galaxy of talent, with Gérson, Jairzinho, Rivellino and Tostão among them, giving rise to the theory that this was the best team ever. And they played and won one of the best ever World Cups - no tournament before or since has had more goals scored per game than this one.

This tournament was Maradona's greatest triumph, and the Azteca provided the backdrop to two of football's most storied moments. In the quarter final Maradona weaved his way through a broken swathe of England defenders on his way to scoring the greatest individual goal of the 20th century. Sure, he also shamelessly cheated to punch the ball past Peter Shilton in the incident that will forever be known as the Hand of God, but that dichotomy is Maradona to a tee.

The stadium also hosted the final of the non-FIFA recognised 1971 Women's World Cup, won by Denmark in front of a crowd of over 110,000. The capacity for this tournament is 83,000 but it is still a formidable venue whose name - real name that is - will echo throughout eternity as the first stadium to host matches at three World Cups.

Following on from Simon's post about safety concerns in Mexico, I have to say as a solo female traveller, I've felt really safe in Mexico City over the past few days. Like any big city, you have to be street smart, but the people I've encountered have been incredibly welcoming and willing to help a foreigner.

If you'd rather get your World Cup fix via your ear buds, or you just can't get enough of this year's tournament, don't forget that ABC Sport has a daily podcast from the World Cup for you to enjoy, featuring legendary Socceroos keeper Mark Schwarzer. Javier Aguirre knows more than most what it feels like to walk out for a home World Cup at the Estadio Azteca.

'There's nothing like playing in your home country,' Aguirre said. 'We felt that the game was not going to go wrong. There are a lot of people here who were not born yet the last time we had a World Cup here, and this is what I have told to them time and again. I think the message has trickled down, and I have convinced them, and they have used the word family organically.

So this tells me that they feel very comfortable. It's a very strong word.

' Aguirre took over the national team after repeated losses to the United States and others in continental competitions early in the 2026 World Cup cycle, and his return has coincided with a return to continental supremacy. El Tri swept the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League and CONCACAF Gold Cup titles, defeating Panama in the former final and the USA in the latter.

Striker Raul Jimenez — who took years to recover his full form after a scary head injury suffered playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers in November 2020 — scored six times across four matches between the semifinals and finals of those competitions. The hope is that those experiences give El Tri the same feeling that Aguirre said they carried onto the Estadio Azteca pitch 40 years ago.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has said his side are prepared to face Mexico's quality and home-crowd advantage, insisting they are ready to fight for every ball against the group's 'strongest team'.

'They have very good players, players who can decide a match. And playing in front of 85,000 people gives them a boost,' Broos said. Broos, who played for Belgium at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, where they faced El Tri in the group stage and went on to finish fourth, said South Africa would not be overawed by the occasion. He also noted adding his players had adapted to the city's altitude after arriving to the city early.

South Africa are in Group A with Mexico, Czechia and South Korea, and Broos said the opening match could be decisive for their hopes of reaching the next round. Hello from Mexico City! The vibe here is ELITE. I got here a couple of hours before kick off, and there were already so many people around the stadium, getting hyped up





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