MG HS Hybrid+ Essence Review: An Understated Contender in Australia's Mid-Size SUV Market

This review delves into the 2026 MG HS Hybrid+ Essence, examining its value proposition, interior design, technology, and its position within the competitive Australian mid-size SUV segment. While offering strong features for its price, it faces challenges in market share despite its European-inspired styling and comprehensive offerings.

In the evolving Australian automotive landscape, where Chinese brands are rapidly establishing a presence, MG stands out as an established player. As one of the pioneering Chinese manufacturers to enter the Australian market with a serious offering, MG has cultivated a strong foothold and now presents a remarkably comprehensive model lineup. Their diverse range spans from practical city hatchbacks to versatile crossovers and SUVs, and has even expanded to include dual-cab utes and sophisticated high-end luxury electric vehicles. This broad spectrum of offerings is further complemented by an extensive array of powertrain options, including traditional petrol engines, efficient hybrids, advanced plug-in 'Super Hybrid' systems, and fully battery-electric powertrains.

The 2026 MG HS Hybrid+ Essence, subjected to this review, represents a newer and notably more refined addition to the Chinese marque's portfolio. This second-generation HS model is available with both hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, strategically positioned to compete within Australia's most significant vehicle segment. Mirroring the philosophy of its predecessor, the HS Hybrid+ emphasizes exceptional value, equipping its flagship trim with premium features and cutting-edge technology at a price point comparable to the entry-level models of key rivals from Japanese, Korean, and European manufacturers. Furthermore, in contrast to some of its more recent Chinese counterparts from brands like GWM and Chery, the MG HS exhibits a distinct European character, a testament to MG's historical ties and focus on the British and European markets. However, with a modest 1.8 percent share of the mid-size SUV segment so far in 2026, the question arises: does the MG HS warrant its relatively smaller market presence compared to Australia's favored family SUVs, or is it an overlooked gem for discerning buyers seeking understated excellence?

The MG HS Hybrid+ range officially commences at $40,990 before on-road costs. This positions it at a notable premium over the HS 1.5 Turbo Excite variant, which starts at $36,990 drive-away. The specific model under review, the flagship Essence, is priced from $44,990. It is important to note that at the time of this writing, MG Motor Australia is actively promoting numerous drive-away offers across a significant portion of its model range, with buyers of the HS Hybrid+ variants potentially benefiting from several thousand dollars in savings. To provide context, the most accessible Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is priced from $45,990 plus on-road costs, a figure that will likely exceed $50,000 once drive-away costs are factored in, varying by state or territory. Competitively, the least expensive Kia Sportage Hybrid is currently available from $44,490 drive-away, while its close relative, the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, is offered from $44,990 drive-away. Even within the Chinese market, GWM offers its H6 HEV from $36,990 drive-away. Additionally, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) alternatives from newer Chinese brands exist, such as the Chery Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid, starting at $34,990 drive-away, and the Jaecoo J7 SHS, priced from $40,990 drive-away. For a detailed comparison of the MG HS against its rivals, interested parties can utilize the dedicated comparison tool.

Internally, the latest iteration of the HS represents a significant departure from its initial design, particularly in its interior aesthetics. The cabin is characterized by clean, flowing lines, the judicious use of premium-looking trim materials, and crisp, modern displays. These elements coalesce to create an interior ambiance that feels more upscale than its price point might initially suggest. Dominating the dashboard are twin 12-inch displays, serving as the driver's instrument cluster and the central infotainment touchscreen. While these screens are presented as free-standing units, they avoid an overly intrusive iPad-like appearance, opting instead for a more integrated cockpit display style. The user interface and overall design are commendably simple, offering a refreshing contrast to the often overly complex software and menu structures found in some other Chinese brands. However, in certain aspects, this simplicity borders on being too basic. A primary point of critique is the lack of imaginative design in the driver's cluster, which appears to have considerable unoccupied space, despite offering multiple views and layout options. The absence of an option for traditional digital dials coupled with an integrated map view is a notable oversight. The touchscreen, on the other hand, features an intuitive and user-friendly tiled main menu, complete with logical shortcuts and gestures. The inclusion of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside DAB+ digital radio, further enhances its appeal. Nevertheless, initial testing with an iPhone 17 Pro Max revealed minor technical glitches with CarPlay, including unresponsive voice command inputs and slow loading times, which proved somewhat frustrating and disruptive. The infotainment system also incorporates embedded satellite navigation in addition to the aforementioned features and serves as the central control hub for various vehicle functions, including climate control. This reliance on touchscreen controls for climate adjustment is a drawback, as MG appears to be reverting to physical controls in other models like the MG 4, recognizing the user-friendliness issues associated with finicky touchscreen interfaces. The inconvenience of having to exit the current screen (e.g., Apple CarPlay) to adjust climate settings, rather than using a dedicated dial or button, is also a point of contention. Given its positioning as a family-oriented SUV, storage solutions and amenities are crucial considerations. The HS offers a respectable assortment in this regard, including toothed cupholders positioned ahead of the e-shifter and a conveniently placed, grippy rubberized phone slot equipped with a wireless charger. However, utilizing the USB ports for phone charging necessitates routing cables across the center console, as there is no dedicated, easily accessible space for a phone in front of the cupholders.





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