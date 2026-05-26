MG S6 EV: A New Entry in the Mid-Size SUV Segment

MG's new entry in the bustling mid-size SUV segment, the MG S6 EV, is designed to help the brand hold onto its top 10 spot. It's available only in Essence trim and starts at under $50,000 drive-away, undercutting the base Model Y Premium RWD and Sealion 7 Premium. Both variants use the same battery and feature a heat pump, battery pre-conditioning, vehicle-to-load capability, and a one-pedal drive mode. The MG S6 EV is backed by a seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, extended to 10 years or 250,000km if you service within its dealer network. It has received five stars in safety assessments by Euro NCAP and ANCAP.

MG wants to hold onto its top 10 spot, and its new entry in the bustling mid-size SUV segment could help it boost volumes. It's available only in Essence trim – traditionally the top trim level in MG's lineup – but starts at under $50,000 drive-away, undercutting the base Model Y Premium RWD ($58,900 before on-road costs) and Sealion 7 Premium ($54,990 before on-roads).

It replaces the Marvel R, which was never built in right-hand drive but which was exported to markets such as Europe. Both MG S6 EV variants use the same battery, and feature a heat pump, battery pre-conditioning, vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability and a one-pedal drive mode. The MG S6 EV is backed by a seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, extended to 10 years or 250,000km if you service within its dealer network.

While the MG S6 EV has yet to be assessed by safety authority ANCAP, sister authority Euro NCAP awarded it five stars in 2025. It received an adult occupant protection rating of 92 per cent, a child occupant protection rating of 85 per cent, a vulnerable road user protection rating of 84 per cent, and a safety assist rating of 78 per cent.

Dover White solid and Stratford Gold metallic finishes are standard, with the following exterior paint colours offered for an additional $700: A 'Dark' interior with faux carbon-fibre trim is standard, while a Grey Ivory interior with faux Nordic Ashwood trim is a $500 option





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MG S6 EV Mid-Size SUV Essence Trim Battery Heat Pump Vehicle-To-Load Capability One-Pedal Drive Mode Safety Assessment Euro NCAP ANCAP Dover White Solid Stratford Gold Metallic Interior Trim Warranty

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