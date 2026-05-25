MG S6 EV Now Available in Australia, Starting from $49,990

MG’s new mid-size electric SUV, the S6 EV, has entered the Australian market. Available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive variants, the car offers a top range of 530km and impressive 0-100km/h times. With a price of $49,990 and $56,990, the S6 EV is a compelling option for those looking to purchase an electric vehicle.

MG has expanded its electric vehicle line-up in Australia by introducing the MG S6 EV , a new mid-size electric SUV. The car is available from today, priced at $49,990 for the single-motor rear-wheel drive model and $56,990 for the dual-motor all-wheel drive variant.

The MG S6 EV boasts a range of up to 530km and an impressive acceleration time of 0-100km/h in just 5.1 seconds. The car also features standard heat pump and one-pedal drive mode, as well as a reading capacity of 1500kg and a charge time of 38 minutes, according to MG Motor Australia





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MG S6 EV Electric Vehicle Mid-Size SUV Australia New Car Release Electric Car

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