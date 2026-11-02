Michael Carrick Defends Lisandro Martinez Ahead of Champions League Clash With Roma

Interim manager Michael Carrick addresses concerns regarding Lisandro Martinez's attitude as Manchester United prepares to host AS Roma in the Champions League amid a nine-match winless streak.

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has firmly dismissed suggestions that defender Lisandro Martinez poses a leadership or attitude risk for the squad. This public reassurance comes as the club prepares to host AS Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday. The visit arrives during a critical period for United, who are attempting to halt a nine-match winless run across all competitions. This current drought marks the team's worst sequence in 38 years.

Martinez Commitment Not In Question

Martinez recently made headlines following a visible outburst directed at the Manchester United hierarchy. Despite the tension, Carrick stated clearly that he has no concerns about the Argentina World Cup winner's dedication. He explained that mistakes and difficult decisions are part of the football landscape. The focus remains on the player's willingness to contribute to the team's success.

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Carrick emphasized that performance varies in professional sports. He noted that sometimes things go well and sometimes they do not. However, the core issue of commitment remains unaffected by recent incidents. The interim manager's stance is designed to stabilize the dressing room before a high-stakes European fixture.

Carrick Faces Pressure In Rome

The upcoming match against AS Roma carries immense weight for Michael Carrick's interim tenure. A positive result is seen as essential to maintaining his position at the club. Carrick must also secure points against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. Failure to achieve these results could jeopardize his role as the caretaker boss.

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Carrick refused to speculate on his future status. He stated that he cannot look into the future or know what will happen after the games. This uncertainty does not alter his current preparation methods. He remains focused exclusively on the immediate task at hand.

Despite the poor recent results, Carrick expressed genuine enthusiasm for the upcoming match. He acknowledged that observers might view his optimism as irrational given the team's form. However, he insisted that he is ready to lead the team onto the pitch. His confidence is unwavering regardless of the potential outcomes.

Mainoo Calls For Fan Support

Kobbie Mainoo addressed the tension between the players and the supporters at Old Trafford. The recent 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth ended with the players being booed by the Stretford End. Mainoo admitted that fans cannot be expected to be happy when results are poor. He acknowledged that the supporters deserve victories to cheer for.

Mainoo outlined the team's strategy to repay the fans. The players must fight for each other on and off the pitch. United aims to improve their performance to win back the support of the crowd. The squad recognizes that their efforts directly impact the atmosphere in the stadium.

Injury Concerns For United Roster

Michael Carrick will have to manage the squad without several key players for the Rome visit. Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, and Benjamin Sesko are all unavailable for selection. Their absence adds to the challenges facing the interim manager.

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Patrick Dorgu has returned to training but is not fit enough to participate in the match. This limits the options available for Carrick to rotate his team. The coach must find solutions with the remaining available players. The focus is on maximizing the potential of those who are fit.

The situation at Manchester United remains delicate. The team needs a strong performance against AS Roma to build momentum. Carrick is using the pressure as motivation rather than a distraction. The club hopes for a turnaround in form during the Champions League phase.

All eyes are on the United squad as they prepare for the challenge. The players must demonstrate unity and determination. Carrick's leadership will be tested in the coming days. The results of these matches will define the immediate future of the team.

United fans will be watching closely to see if the team can respond to the adversity. The connection between the players and the supporters is crucial for success. Mainoo's comments highlight the need for mutual respect and effort. The club aims to restore pride and confidence in the coming weeks.