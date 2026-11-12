Manchester United sack Michael Carrick, line up Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach

Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick after a poor start to the season left them in the Premier League relegation zone. The club have lined up Mauricio Pochettino to take over.

Manchester United have sacked head coach Michael Carrick after a dismal start to the season that has left the club in the Premier League relegation zone.

Pochettino Named Carrick Replacement

The club have lined up Mauricio Pochettino to take over. United have won only three of their 15 matches in all competitions under Carrick this season, including just one league victory. They sit 18th on eight points after 10 games, one point from bottom. The 45-year-old departs after just 10 months in charge, becoming the second head coach fired by United in one calendar year, after Ruben Amorim went in January, a first for the club.

Also read Manchester United close on Mauricio Pochettino deal before settling Carrick’s fate

United said in a statement on Thursday morning: After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions. Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club.

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His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered. Carrick turned up for work on Thursday morning as he has done each day this week, with his fate in effect sealed. His exit follows a review led by director of football Jason Wilcox and a recommendation to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who controls sporting policy. Wilcox and United CEO Omar Berrada signed off the sacking at a board meeting involving the Glazer family.

United Target Pochettino as Replacement

Pochettino, the USA head coach and former Premier League manager with Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea, has a release clause of about 10 million pounds (7.5 million pounds). United will have to pay more to take his staff. Eddie Howe, out of a job since leaving Newcastle in July, had been on Wilcox's radar as a replacement, and former Germany and Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann was the initial choice of Christopher Vivell, the director of recruitment.

But United have targeted Pochettino, who left Chelsea in May 2024 and took the USA job four months later. Carrick, a former midfielder who made 316 Premier League appearances for United between 2006 and 2018, took over in January 2026, initially as interim manager. He received a permanent contract in May after guiding United to third place in the Premier League and Champions League qualification. His early success included victories over Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

He won 12 and drew three of his 17 games last season but has been unable to continue that trend. United have only three victories so far this season in all competitions, at home to Ipswich, Sabah and Roma. They twice fought back from two goals down last Sunday to salvage a late point in a 4-4 home draw against Aston Villa.

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Pressure Mounts After Bournemouth Defeat

The final nail in the coffin may have been that 4-4 draw, even though United scored twice in added time to salvage a point. Carrick came under mounting pressure after a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth last month, with the former England international carrying the air of someone awaiting the inevitable after the defeat when fans chanted his name but booed the players off the pitch.

He had dropped captain Bruno Fernandes to the bench against Bournemouth and did not bring him on even when United were desperate for inspiration in midfield, but the struggling club gave Carrick another chance to revive their season. To that point, United had gone eight matches without a win in all competitions. The sacking continues a period of turmoil at United also marked by Bruno Fernandes challenging Carrick's strategy after a match.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013 after 26 years at the helm, the club have appointed eight managers, including Ralf Rangnick, who had a five-month interim spell. United have appointed seven permanent managers since Ferguson retired. Manchester United share the record of 20 English top-flight league titles with arch-rivals Liverpool. But United have not won the Premier League since 2012-13, Ferguson's final season in charge, with their title drought now extending into a 14th season.

Due to the international break, Manchester United are not in action again until November 22, when they face arch rivals Liverpool at Anfield.