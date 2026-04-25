A new biopic about Michael Jackson, approved by his estate, deliberately omits the child sexual abuse allegations that shadowed his later life, reflecting a broader cultural shift towards prioritizing wealth and image over accountability.

The release of a new Michael Jackson biopic, sanctioned by his estate and starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson, has sparked reflection on the complex legacy of the pop star.

The film deliberately avoids addressing the serious allegations of child sexual abuse that plagued Jackson's later life, choosing instead to focus on his difficult childhood and rise to fame, ending in 1988. This decision mirrors a similar approach taken by a DJ friend of the author in the early days of the allegations – playing only Jackson’s pre-allegation hits.

The biopic’s timing is particularly noteworthy, coinciding with a cultural climate in the United States where empathy is waning and the pursuit of wealth and power often overshadows ethical concerns. The Epstein files have faded from public attention, and figures like Russell Brand are attempting to rehabilitate their images. Jackson’s own financial situation was precarious at the time of his death, with massive debts alongside valuable intellectual property.

His estate has since become remarkably successful, but his reputation suffered significantly, leading to a loss of endorsement deals. The film represents an attempt to ‘shore up’ Jackson’s legacy and, crucially, the financial value of his estate. The omission of the allegations is a calculated move, capitalizing on a moment where societal focus has shifted and accountability seems diminished.

The film’s narrative arc required significant editing to exclude the controversial aspects of Jackson’s life, ending the story before the allegations gained prominence. This strategy highlights a broader trend of prioritizing profit and image over confronting difficult truths, particularly within the entertainment industry and among the ultra-wealthy. The current cultural landscape, characterized by a decline in ‘wokeness’ and a resurgence of self-interest, provides a fertile ground for such a selective portrayal of a controversial figure.

The biopic’s success will likely depend on its ability to tap into nostalgia and a willingness to overlook the darker aspects of Jackson’s story. The author expresses no intention of watching the film, viewing it as a ‘whitewashing hagiography. ’ The situation echoes a broader societal pattern where powerful individuals are able to navigate scandal and maintain their influence, even in the face of serious accusations.

The film’s release is a testament to the enduring power of celebrity and the willingness of audiences to embrace narratives that reinforce existing biases or offer a comforting escape from uncomfortable realities





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Michael Jackson Biopic Child Sexual Abuse Allegations Legacy Cultural Shift

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