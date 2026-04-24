Michael Jackson Biopic Joins Trend of Sanitized Music Films

The new Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' follows a pattern of authorized music biopics that prioritize escapism and legacy management over honest portrayals of artists' lives, particularly when it comes to controversial aspects of their past.

The new Michael Jackson biopic, 'Michael,' directed by Antoine Fuqua, joins a growing trend of authorized music biopics that prioritize escapism and the celebration of an artist’s greatest hits over a nuanced exploration of their life and complexities.

Like recent films about Elton John, Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse, Bob Marley, Robbie Williams, Bob Dylan, and Bruce Springsteen, 'Michael' presents a carefully curated narrative, largely avoiding the controversies that plagued the subject’s later years. The film, utilizing music licensed from Sony and the Jackson estate, focuses on Jackson’s rise to fame, offering a visually stunning and musically captivating experience.

However, it conspicuously sidesteps the multiple allegations of child sexual abuse that emerged in 1993 and were powerfully revisited in the 2019 documentary 'Leaving Neverland,' a film subsequently removed from HBO following legal action by the Jackson estate. This trend of revisionist biopics, popularized by the success of 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' often feels like a calculated effort to rehabilitate tarnished legacies and maximize profits.

While some biopics, like 'A Complete Unknown' about Bob Dylan, demonstrate a willingness to portray their subjects with unflinching honesty, many others opt for a sanitized and overly sympathetic approach.

'Michael' exemplifies this tendency, presenting a strangely neutered portrayal of Jackson’s personal life, filled with innocuous activities like eating ice cream and watching movies with his mother. The film avoids any exploration of the complexities surrounding his sexuality, despite its prominence in his music and performances, and fails to question the environments he was exposed to as a child star.

This lack of critical engagement extends to other biopics, which often gloss over issues like Mercury’s sexuality or Houston’s drug use, ultimately flattening the humanity that underpinned these artists’ struggles and triumphs. The Springsteen biopic, for example, introduces an invented girlfriend to create dramatic tension, potentially alienating dedicated fans. The core question raised by these films is: who are they really for?

While die-hard fans may object to historical inaccuracies, and casual listeners might find little beyond familiar montages and recreations of iconic performances, the films often fail to provide the deeper insights that true fans crave. They rarely delve into the spirit, conflicts, and motivations that fueled the creation of the artists’ defining works. Instead, they offer a polished, easily digestible narrative that prioritizes entertainment over truth.

The ending title card, “His story continues,” feels particularly disingenuous given the significant portions of Jackson’s life and the controversies surrounding him that are deliberately omitted. Ultimately, these biopics serve the interests of estates and studios seeking to protect and profit from their intellectual property, leaving audiences to wonder if they are receiving a genuine portrayal of an artist or simply a carefully constructed brand management exercise.

A more courageous approach, as seen in films like 'Amy Winehouse: Back to Black' which focused on the singer's tragic romantic relationship, or the willingness to portray Dylan as 'an arrogant prick', is needed to truly capture the essence of these complex and often troubled figures





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