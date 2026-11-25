Bloomsbury man Michael John Pomeroy receives a 14-year prison term for the December 2024 deaths of Christopher and Dorothy Bridges on the Bruce Highway.

Bloomsbury resident Michael John Pomeroy has been sentenced to fourteen years in prison for two counts of manslaughter following a fatal collision on the Bruce Highway in Queensland. The court determined that Pomeroy caused the deaths of Christopher and Dorothy Bridges while driving under the influence of cannabis after a prolonged 13-hour journey. Justice Graeme Crow presided over the sentencing hearing, confirming that the offender would serve eighty percent of the total sentence behind bars.

The Fatal Highway Collision Details

The incident occurred on December 28, 2024, when Pomeroy was traveling northbound on the Bruce Highway near Kuttabul, located approximately thirty-nine kilometers north of Mackay. According to court evidence, his vehicle initially clipped an oncoming car that was towing a caravan, before subsequently colliding head-on with another vehicle. The second vehicle contained Christopher and Dorothy Bridges, who were returning to their home in East Mackay. The impact resulted in the immediate deaths of both grandparents.

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Crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips presented details regarding the distance Pomeroy had covered prior to the crash. Evidence showed he had driven more than one thousand kilometers from the Gold Coast to Kuttabul. The prosecution highlighted that Pomeroy was a sixty-seven-year-old man who had been using medicinal cannabis to manage sleep difficulties, yet he chose to undertake an extensive drive that far exceeded safe limits for someone under the influence of sedating substances.

Drug Evidence and Judicial Findings

Investigators found a medicinal cannabis jar in Pomeroy's vehicle that, while empty of pills, contained cannabis leaves along with pipes and papers used for rolling the drug. The medical prescription for this medication explicitly included a warning not to drive while using it. Toxicology reports confirmed that enough THC, the active psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, was present in Pomeroy's blood system at the time of the accident to cause significant drowsiness and slowed reaction times.

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Justice Crow addressed Pomeroy directly during the sentencing, describing his decision to attempt a thirteen-hour journey despite known sleep issues as madness. The court noted that other motorists observed Pomeroy's vehicle drifting to the opposite side of the road and mounting a traffic island before the fatal crash. Witnesses had reportedly seen him driving dangerously about forty minutes prior to the collision, indicating a prolonged period of impaired operation on a major arterial route.

Trauma and Impact on Victims' Families

The proceedings included powerful impact statements from the children of Christopher and Dorothy Bridges, who described the profound and lasting trauma caused by the loss. Astra Campbell recounted the difficult day her older sisters, Gem Alderman and Kate Zilio, arrived from the United Kingdom specifically to say goodbye to their mother. The siblings expressed that the events continue to have a deep psychological impact on their lives and the wider family structure.

Astra Campbell testified that she now carries a physical heaviness and weight around her heart due to the tragedy. She stated that she thinks about death every day and struggles with anxiety regarding the safety of the people she loves. The court heard that Christopher and Dorothy were remembered as involved grandparents who provided constant companionship, love, and advice to their family members, making their loss particularly devastating for those left behind.

Legal Outcome and Future Sentencing

Defense barrister Russell Pearce informed the court that Pomeroy had always intended to plead guilty, although the formal admission was delayed due to what the defense characterized as slow or unreasonable communication from Crown prosecutors. Pomeroy expressed remorse for the deaths of Christopher and Dorothy Bridges during the hearing. As a result of the two counts of manslaughter, the judge ordered that Pomeroy must serve eighty percent of his fourteen-year sentence in jail before becoming eligible for parole.