Former NCAA champion Michael La Sasso aims to secure a PGA Tour card by winning DP World Tour events in Australia, following his controversial switch from LIV Golf and loss of Masters eligibility.

Cameron Smith and a cohort of former LIV Golf players are competing in Australia this fortnight with a singular, high-stakes objective: securing a place on the DP World Tour. This opportunity is widely viewed as the critical pathway back to the PGA Tour, echoing the sentiment that winning can effectively resolve past professional controversies. The group is participating in a series of tournaments where victory serves as the primary mechanism for career survival and future eligibility.

The Win-Only Path to Full Membership

Players on this specific invite list, including Michael La Sasso, Lucas Herbert, and Thomas Pieters, are not full members of the DP World Tour. Consequently, they are ineligible to earn points in the Race to Dubai, the season-long ranking system that awards PGA Tour cards to its top ten finishers. This structural constraint means that for players like La Sasso, Carlos Ortiz, and Caleb Surrat, winning is not merely an achievement but a necessity for maintaining their professional status. They must secure tournament victories to qualify for full membership and keep their road to the PGA Tour alive.

Also read Cameron Smith Targets PGA Tour Return After LIV Golf Collapse

The first major test for this group is the Australian PGA Championship, which commenced on Thursday morning at The Lakes. Success here offers an immediate berth in the PGA Championship. A subsequent win at the Australian Open next week at Kingston Heath would provide entry into The Masters and The Open Championship. This high-pressure environment mirrors last year, when Spanish golfer David Puig won the Kirkwood Cup to earn a full-time spot on the tour. Puig described his victory as timely, noting that he had already decided to pursue the DP World Tour path before recent industry shifts occurred.

Controversy and Criticism Surrounding Key Players

Michael La Sasso remains one of the most contentious figures in this group due to his decision to sign with LIV Golf in January. This move caused significant shock in the United States because it required him to forfeit his hard-earned invite to the 2026 Masters and relinquish all remaining college eligibility. Although he won the final LIV Golf event in August, his career trajectory has been marked by uncertainty. He recently failed to advance through the second stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School, further complicating his path to securing a stable position on the circuit.

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The competitive field in Sydney includes established stars who draw less scrutiny, such as six-time DP World Tour winner Thomas Pieters and major champion Dustin Johnson. However, La Sasso acknowledges the unique pressure he faces. He told foxsports.com.au from The Lakes Golf Club on Wednesday that he attempts to take criticism with a grain of salt. He expressed sympathy for the players who are frequently targeted by public opinion, emphasizing that his focus remains on playing good golf and experiencing different cultures as he travels the world.

Strategic Implications and Future Competitions

La Sasso is currently 22 years old and a former NCAA champion in college golf. He is grateful for the invite agreement, which officially begins in the new year, but he is utilizing every available tournament to prove his worth. The immediate schedule includes the Australian PGA Championship this week and the Australian Open next week. These events are critical for a player who must demonstrate consistent high-level performance to attract further support and secure a long-term future in professional golf.

The quality of competition on the DP World Tour this year is expected to be formidable, featuring other high-profile LIV Golf transfers. Notable participants include Bryson DeChambeau, who has secured the tour's best category, as well as Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. La Sasso believes that the depth of talent on the tour will be an eye-opener for many observers. For La Sasso, the goal is to leverage this intense competition to climb the ranks, potentially using the DP World Tour as a vehicle to eventually earn a PGA Tour card, a path that is not yet finalized but remains his primary objective.