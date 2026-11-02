Michael Paynter to play John Farnham in Whispering Jack musical premiering November 15

Michael Paynter, who sang the AFL grand final anthem and starred in Jesus Christ Superstar, will play John Farnham in Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical, premiering at Sydney Theatre Company on November 15.

Michael Paynter will play John Farnham in Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical, with the Sydney Theatre Company set to premiere the show on November 15.

A national tour is likely to follow with commercial producer Michael Cassel Group and Gaynor Wheatley, the widow of Farnham late manager and best friend, Glenn Wheatley. The announcement caps a breakout period for Paynter, who sang the national anthem a cappella at this year AFL grand final. One voice was better than the rest that day, and it was not Kylie Minogue. There is a rocking power to Paynter voice, and those who hear it tend to become fans.

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Anyone who saw him in the 2024/25 stage production of Jesus Christ Superstar knows that power. He received rave reviews and industry awards in the titular role of Jesus. He is also a much-loved part of the Australian music scene, including as a member of the Jimmy Barnes and Icehouse touring bands.

His Great Australian Songbook concerts began in February as seven gigs and ended up as 30 concerts running through to September, with venue sizes doubling as they went along. Barring a few songs for which a special guest joins him each night, Paynter performs solo on stage with a guitar and a piano, singing household hits. A Songbook tour was recently announced for 2027, covering more than a dozen regional centres plus every capital city.

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Paynter is a singer, guitarist, pianist, songwriter and music producer. But for most at the Melbourne Cricket Ground that last Saturday in September, or watching on TV, his was not a familiar name, unlike Kylie or even G Flip, her support act. That is changing fast, and it will likely shift again with Whispering Jack. Paynter and Farnham have more in common than both having played Jesus.

Paynter Steps Into Centre Stage

They have both done versions of the great Australian songbook, with Farnham releasing a Songbook album in 2005. Both also know what it is like to be the next big thing, then not. Farnham second wave came at 37, and Paynter, at 40, appears to be moving from a career supporting others into one where he owns centre stage. Meeting Paynter at his favourite cafe in Oakleigh, in Melbourne south-east, three things stand out.

First, he is ripped, a gym junkie whose physique shows in tight black T-shirts and fitted pants above clean white sneakers, typically worn with invisible socks. Second, he is a friendly bloke with a dash of the loveable dagginess Farnham was renowned for.

Third, he is a man of God, with a silver cross on a chain around his neck, worn offstage and on. The cross makes sense when Paynter explains he is the son of pastors. His mum was an art teacher and his dad a bank manager before they left those jobs to set up a non-denominational church on Victoria Mornington Peninsula in 1986. He was christened at their first service.

Music was a regular part of family life, which included daughter Bethany, who also works for the church. Dad has a great voice and mum is a great piano player, Paynter says. He started piano lessons at five and by 12 had picked up the guitar, mainly to impress girls. It was a happy upbringing, which he has felt embarrassed about in the past.

Not very rock and roll, and he very much wanted to be rock and roll. I created a bunch of demons in my closet when I signed to a record label, but they were of my own making, because I had a very normal, non-traumatic upbringing, he says. Paynter orders a cold brew, no milk, not because of lactose concerns.

Faith Family And Music

Where you eat and where you breathe are two different holes, he says with a laugh, so unless you are lactose-intolerant and it causes problems. Most ritualistic things singers do are up here, he says, tapping his head. It is fine, I have them as well. He simply loves coffee.

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It is like whisky, he says. If you have a good whisky, do not put it with coke or ice, just have a whisky. After school, Paynter enrolled in a double law and business degree at Victoria University. He had won a statewide school music competition and was performing on the side.

When Mushroom Records founder Michael Gudinski asked him to play guitar for his teen daughter, Kate Alexa, he quit the degree to focus on music. Gudinski was not the only bigwig to notice Paynter talent.

Then Sony boss Denis Handlin put him on the kind of development deal labels offered budding singer-songwriters back then. They do not exist any more, Paynter says, but it was kind of like, here is 5000 dollars, come back in five months with five songs, and if they are good, we will sign you and turn them into something. He came back; they signed him. Paynter spent a decade with Sony, much of it living in Britain and the US.

He joined songwriting teams for big names including the Black Eyed Peas and James Blunt, and toured with the likes of Seal and Miley Cyrus. It did not make me arrogant, well actually that is debatable, he says, but it gave me an inner confidence to believe in what I do. In 2010 he wrote the single Love the Fall, recording it with The Veronicas, who took it to number 19 on the ARIA charts.

Sony Years And Industry Shift

Looking back, its success was because it featured The Veronicas, I am very aware of that, he says. But it was a great song and it opened a lot of doors for me. At a certain point the music industry changed, and in 2011 Paynter and Sony parted ways. To invest in a singer or a band and hang in there for the long haul was gone, he says.

It was the quick buck, TV every night, 10 million eyeballs. It makes complete sense. So they moved to that model and let a lot of singers and bands go. Now Paynter is stepping into the spotlight as Farnham in Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical.

The Sydney Theatre Company premiere on November 15 is expected to lead to a national tour with the Michael Cassel Group and Gaynor Wheatley. For an artist long known for backing others, it is finally his turn at centre stage.