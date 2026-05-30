Michael Sellwood's Last-Minute Mark Saves Bulldogs as Collingwood's Late Charge Falls Short

In a dramatic AFL clash, the Western Bulldogs held off a fierce late surge from Collingwood to secure a vital win, thanks to a spectacular, game-saving mark from rookie Michael Sellwood in the final minute. Read the full match report and analysis.

The Western Bulldogs and Collingwood Magpies delivered a thrilling finish at Marvel Stadium , a match that will be remembered for the extraordinary defensive act of debutant Michael Sellwood .

For nearly the entire contest, the Bulldogs held sway, building a commanding lead that seemed to secure the victory. However, the Magpies, renowned for their fighting spirit, surged relentlessly in the final quarter, mounting a charge that nearly produced a miraculous comeback. With just minutes remaining, a goal from Will Lewis appeared to all but seal the fate of the game, pushing the Dogs' margin to a seemingly safe ten points.

Yet, in the chaotic final moments, Collingwood engineered one last desperate foray forward, the ball spilling into the forward 50 where a goal would snatch the lead and a famous win. It was here that the 22-year-old Sellwood, making only his 12th career appearance after being drafted in the mid-season rookie draft the previous year, produced a moment of sheer brilliance.

He read the flight of the ball perfectly, abandoning his direct opponent to soar back with the pack, claiming a spectacular, game-saving mark inside the Bulldogs' defensive 50. From the ensuing clearance, the Bulldogs managed to maintain possession and run down the clock, securing a hard-fought victory that improves their season record to 7 wins and 5 losses. The mark was hailed as an act of exceptional courage and anticipation, perfectly encapsulating the desperation he has become known for.

His coach and teammates praised his relentless contest work and physicality, noting that even in his first training session he had displayed a ferocious desire. For the Bulldogs, key contributors included Matt Kennedy, Ed Richards, and Ryley Sanders who accumulated massive amounts of the ball, while Marcus Bontempelli was dominant for three quarters before being tagged effectively late in the game. First-year forward Will Lewis was a revelation, kicking three crucial goals, including the last for his side.

On the losing side, Jordan De Goey was arguably best afield, racking up 30 disposals and 19 score involvements, supported by Nick Daicos and the veteran Scott Pendlebury in his record-breaking week. The result propels the Bulldogs up to seventh on the ladder, while Collingwood's record of 5 wins, 6 losses and 1 draw leaves them precariously placed, in real danger of slipping out of the top ten by the round's end if results elsewhere go against them





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AFL Australian Football League Western Bulldogs Collingwood Magpies Michael Sellwood Game-Saving Mark Last Minute Comeback Marvel Stadium Round 13 Ladder Standings Will Lewis Jordan De Goey Scott Pendlebury Nick Daicos

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NRL round 13 LIVE: Tigers build strong first-half lead over BulldogsIt’s a battle of Sydney’s west as the Tigers look to snap a three-game losing streak against the Bulldogs. Follow the action live.

Read more »

Tigers End Losing Streak with 22-16 Victory Over Bulldogs Amid Galvin BooeingWests Tigers snapped a three‑game losing run by beating Canterbury 22‑16 at CommBank Stadium, while former Bulldogs halfback Lachlan Galvin endured constant boos from his old supporters. The win, driven by strong performances from Api Koroisau, Jahream Bula and Jeral Skelton, halted Canterbury's poor form since Galvin's arrival, leaving the Bulldogs 4‑8 in 2026.

Read more »

Bulldogs' New Signing Lachlan Galvin Booed as West Tigers Secure 22‑16 Win at CommBank StadiumA hostile crowd at CommBank Stadium turned on Canterbury's recent recruit Lachlan Galvin as the West Tigers broke a three‑game losing streak with a 22‑16 victory, highlighting the Bulldogs' poor form since Galvin's arrival.

Read more »

Canterbury Bulldogs Coach Frustrated with OfficiatingCameron Ciraldo expresses disappointment with several calls that went against his side in a recent game.

Read more »