Michael Voss's Demise and Legacy at Carlton

Michael Voss, the ninth coach of the Blues in this century, was treated leniently compared to his predecessors due to his achievements in surviving a fifth season and making two finals series and one preliminary final. However, his demise was inevitable as Carlton slumped following a brief flirtation with success in 2023-24. Voss's best period was built on a strong defence and contested midfield, but the transition game and emphasis on speed rendered Carlton's midfield a cumbersome Mack Truck. Voss's critics contend that he played a key part in constructing the slow coach midfield and emphasized 'contest and defence' as a mantra. Despite this, Carlton did not lose anything from hanging on to Voss for an extra nine games and gained far more from doing so.

Michael Voss , the ninth coach of the Blues in this century, was treated leniently compared to his predecessors due to his achievements in surviving a fifth season and making two finals series and one preliminary final.

However, his demise was inevitable as Carlton slumped following a brief flirtation with success in 2023-24. Voss's best period was built on a strong defence and contested midfield, but the transition game and emphasis on speed rendered Carlton's midfield a cumbersome Mack Truck. Voss's critics contend that he played a key part in constructing the slow coach midfield and emphasized 'contest and defence' as a mantra.

Despite this, Carlton did not lose anything from hanging on to Voss for an extra nine games and gained far more from doing so





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Michael Voss Blues Coach Demise Legacy Carlton Slump Success Transition Game Emphasis On Speed Contest And Defence Slow Coach Midfield

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