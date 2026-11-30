Michelle left her marriage after 30 years of alleged abuse, but within 18 months her ex-husband had racked up $500,000 in debt, leaving her homeless and starting over in her 50s.

A woman who left her husband after 30 years of alleged violent, sexual and financial abuse was left with half a million dollars in debt within 18 months, as her ex-husband drained their business accounts and wound up their company.

Michelle*, whose name has been changed, is one of an estimated 600,000 Australians experiencing economic abuse each year, according to a new report by the Economic Abuse Reference Group. She was forced to start from scratch in her 50s, caring for their three children in a house the Family Court would soon evict her from. Michelle was also involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric facility after John allegedly told friends and family she was hearing voices.

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Financial abuse experts call revenge debt

With just 63 full-time specialist staff supporting 4000 victim-survivors annually, services are at capacity. Financial abuse can involve perpetrators racking up tolls, fines or utility debts in a partner's name, taking out coerced loans, blocking access to bank accounts, or secretly installing victims as company directors. Experts call this revenge debt or sexually transmitted debt, often triggered when a victim leaves or starts Family Court proceedings, as the abuser depletes assets before settlement.

When Michelle asked for a divorce, she said John threatened to take the house, business and children. It was a threat he carried out. Michelle and John ran a family business, though Michelle was never added to business documents. Within days of moving out, John stopped paying the mortgage and Michelle's business income, and removed her as a signatory for the business's $100,000 line of credit.

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As sole director, John used the credit, secured against their family home, to withdraw cash to pay his rent, and for holidays and events. As guarantor, Michelle was on the hook for the debt. Within 18 months he'd run up half a million dollars in post-separation revenge debt, Michelle said. He planned to financially decimate me.

Rebecca Glenn, founder and CEO of the Centre for Women's Economic Safety, said: People lose everything. They find themselves in their 40s, 50s and 60s with nothing, thinking, How do I rebuild? John refused early settlement offers, forcing the pair to Family Court for both parenting and financial orders. The bank refused Michelle's request to buy or refinance the home and issued a power of sale for the house.

Within two years, the mortgage was more than $100,000 in arrears. School fees went unpaid, while John racked up more than $300,000 in business tax debts. As John's alleged harassment escalated, including letting himself into the house and camping in a deck chair across the street, Michelle and the children were granted a domestic violence protection order, banning him from coming within 100 metres of them. Despite the protection order, the court granted John increased time with the children.

Judge dismissed coercive control mortgage arrears

When Michelle told the judge she believed the mortgage arrears were being used as coercive control, the judge responded that John would be rubbing his hands together and twirling his little vaudevillian moustache in his ploy to get Michelle out of the home. Michelle requested an independent review of the judge's conduct, which found that while the judge became exasperated, there was nothing to investigate.

The court ordered the home sold and granted John vacant possession, forcing Michelle and her children into homelessness. They lived with her sister for five months. My kids and I were taking our possessions out onto the footpath … because the order said that we could be removed by force by police, she said. We were like refugees in a green leafy suburb.

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More than three years after separating, their finances were finalised, with the home sale proceeds paying off the business' $300,000-plus debt and $50,000 in legal fees. Michelle said John had turned away clients and that the business had been wound up. The Family Court is a structured way of exhausting you, terrorising you, to basically give them everything financially, Michelle said. The Federal Circuit and Family Court is one of Australia's most secretive courts.

Family court reforms require violence training

It is illegal to publish details that may identify parties, witnesses or children involved in a family law case. Michelle's case predated major reforms in the courts aimed at addressing systems abuse and supporting victim-survivors. Judges must now undergo annual domestic violence training, with specialist education covering financial and systems abuse. A spokesperson said judges are accountable through the appeals process.

About 2.4 million Australians have experienced financial abuse, which costs the economy an estimated $10.9 billion annually, according to a Deloitte report. An investigation by this masthead launched into the Family Court and is conducting a survey to better understand systemic abuse.

Our survey of more than 1500 respondents found that financial abuse was the second most common issue reported behind domestic and family violence, with dozens of victims reporting being locked out of their bank accounts or having debts accrued in their name by their perpetrators. Most respondents reported spending more than $100,000 on legal proceedings. We'd like to hear from you via the survey below. We understand this is sensitive, and all answers can be submitted anonymously.

Federal inquiry labels financial abuse domestic violence

A 2024 federal inquiry labelled financial abuse an insidious and under-acknowledged form of domestic violence that traps victims in decades of financial hardship. Sixteen per cent of women (1.6 million) and 7.8 per cent of men have experienced partner economic abuse. The direct financial toll on victims is estimated at $5.7 billion - nearly $3 billion more than Australia's 2023 scam losses. The inquiry also found perpetrators weaponised the child support system, driving women and children into poverty.

Redfern Legal Centre financial abuse solicitor Amelia Klein said perpetrators' tactics include siphoning business funds, drawing unreasonable directors' fees, leaving taxes unpaid to trigger director penalty notices for victims, and deliberately depleting assets or declaring bankruptcy.