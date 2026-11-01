Michigan Senate Race Shakeup Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers

Former rival Haley Stevens endorses GOP candidate Mike Rogers in Michigan, shocking Democrats days before the pivotal Senate election that could decide Capitol Hill power.

Just days before a critical United States Senate election in Michigan, the state Democratic Party was plunged into chaos after Haley Stevens stunned officials by endorsing her former primary opponent, Republican Mike Rogers. This unexpected move comes less than forty-eight hours before Election Day, a timing that threatens to disrupt months of unity efforts within the party. Stevens announced her support for Rogers following a joint church service in Detroit, an appearance that occurred the same day she was reportedly uninvited from a campaign event by the Democratic nominee, Abdul El-Sayed.

Stevens Breaks With Party After Primary Loss

Stevens, who narrowly lost the August Democratic primary to El-Sayed, stated in a video that the former public health official told her she was no longer welcome on his campaign. She quoted him as saying she should stay away, a remark that led to the resignation of her top aide. In the same recording, she confirmed her decision to back Rogers for the US Senate, signaling a definitive break from her own party just as voters prepare to head to the polls.

Also read Democrat Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race

El-Sayed responded to the endorsement by dismissing it when questioned by reporters on Sunday. He stated that he does not think about Stevens and emphasized that the controversy does not matter to him. Instead, he focused his comments on issues affecting daily life, specifically citing the high cost of living as the primary concern for Michigan voters. His team attempted to downplay the significance of the defection as the race intensified.

Detroit Church Service Sparks Political Divide

The endorsement took place after Stevens attended a gospel music service at Perfecting Church north of Detroit alongside Rogers and his wife, Kristi. This event stood in stark contrast to El-Sayed, who was miles away at a different house of worship campaigning with prominent Democrats, including South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn. The Associated Press documented the split, capturing a dramatic visual of the divided party as both candidates sought to engage with voters in key areas.

Advertisement

Stevens clarified that she is not turning her back on all Democrats, describing her vote for Rogers as a single-issue decision. Her stance highlights deep ideological fractures within the Michigan Democratic coalition. While El-Sayed focuses on economic pressures, Stevens has remained a staunch supporter of Israel, a position that has drawn criticism from some quarters for her past remarks regarding a synagogue attack and her appearances with controversial streamer Hasan Piker.

Voter Enthusiasm and Demographic Concerns

The timing of this political earthquake has left state Democratic leaders shocked and scrambling for a response. The party had spent months trying to unite behind El-Sayed to secure one of the most important seats in the country. Michigan is viewed as a crucial battleground, and keeping the Senate seat in Democratic hands is vital to the party's effort to win a majority for the final two years of Donald Trump's second term.

Organizers had originally planned the joint church appearance to demonstrate unity and boost turnout in Detroit, particularly among Black and Jewish voters. Concerns have lingered about enthusiasm in these key Democratic strongholds. The original plan included Clyburn and other national Democrats, hoping to create a powerful show of solidarity. Instead, the event highlighted the deep divisions that now threaten to suppress turnout.

A Pivotal Race for Capitol Hill Control

El-Sayed is now facing Rogers, a former congressman, for the seat held by retiring Democrat Gary Peters. The outcome of this race could determine the balance of power on Capitol Hill. With the endorsement of a former Democratic congresswoman going to the Republican candidate, the margin for error in the final campaign push has narrowed significantly. The party must now work to reverse the damage caused by the public rift.

Advertisement

As the election approaches, both candidates are campaigning intensely in the remaining hours. Rogers benefits from the backing of President Donald Trump, adding another layer of national significance to the local contest. El-Sayed continues to argue that the personal attacks and internal drama are irrelevant compared to the economic realities facing families in Michigan. Voters will decide whether this late defection impacts their choice at the ballot box.

The political community remains on edge as the nation watches this pivotal contest. The actions of Stevens and the response from El-Sayed have set the stage for a highly charged final weekend. Analysts suggest that the unity efforts originally intended to energize the base may have had the opposite effect, leaving the Democratic campaign vulnerable to the final push from the Republican side. All eyes are now on Detroit and the surrounding areas as the election draws to a close.