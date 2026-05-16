Mick Jagger and Eric Clapton win battle to oppose 29-storey tower on the Thames

The story covers how Mick Jagger and Eric Clapton, along with comedian Harry Hill, fought to stop a proposed 29-storey tower on the banks of the River Thames. Mick Jagger, who has lived on the north bank of the river since the 1960s, expressed his concerns about the tower's height and presence, while Clapton warned it could lead to more high-rise buildings being built along the river.

Mick Jagger and Eric Clapton win battle to stop 29-storey block being built by Thames Planning inspector backs council’s rejection of development which was ‘not exemplary, extraordinary, remarkable or distinctive, just tall’have defeated plans to build a 29-storey tower on the banks of the River Thames . and comic Harry Hill , fought the developer Rockwell Property for two years over its plan to erect a 100-metre tower next to Battersea Bridge .

If the tower had been built on the south bank of the Thames in south-west London, it would have rivalled the heights of the famous chimneys on Battersea power station. Jagger, 82, who has lived on the north bank since the early 1960s, as have bandmates Brian Jones and Keith Richards, said the tower made ‘no sense’ and was ‘totally wrong on every level’.

Jagger told the Chelsea Citizen in March that he had ‘lived in this area for a long time and I care about what happens to it. If this goes ahead, it could lead to more tall buildings being built … changing this wonderful stretch of the Thames riverside forever’





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COMMUNITY - MICK JAGGER HARY HILL COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT Mick Jagger Eric Clapton Rockwell Property River Thames Thames Planning Chelsea Citizen Wandsworth Council Harry Hill Battersea Bridge London Skyline Architects 72-Year-Old Mick Jagger Lower Battersea Embankment Trust Apartment Schemes In London Community Values In Planning

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