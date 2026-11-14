Microsoft restores service after global outage disrupted Microsoft 365 for 24 hours

Microsoft has fully restored its services after a massive global outage that disrupted Microsoft 365 for 24 hours, affecting governments, businesses, and millions of users. The company said the incident was not related to cyber or artificial intelligence.

Microsoft has fully restored its services after a massive global outage that disrupted Microsoft 365 for 24 hours, affecting governments, businesses, and millions of users worldwide.

The company said on Saturday morning it had restored service to all remaining customers and regions hit by one of the worst IT failures in years. On its Microsoft 365 status page, Microsoft said: We have completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions. Microsoft said consumer products services have fully recovered, while it is seeing sustained recovery for its Microsoft 365 enterprise services.

Also read Is Outlook down? Widespread outage hits Microsoft apps

The update came after a global outage that crippled online communications across businesses and governments for 24 hours, with problems starting at about midday on Thursday in the US and 6pm in the UK. According to Ookla, reports of the outage started climbing about 5.25pm GMT on Thursday (4.25am AEDT on Friday), and Downdetector received outage reports from users in more than 70 countries and territories within an hour.

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Microsoft said it was monitoring the backlog of email messages accrued during this event before considering the issue with the enterprise services resolved. Due to the severity of impact this incident caused, we are monitoring for an extended period to ensure no additional mitigative actions are required, Microsoft said in an update on its service status page. The outage forced some organisations to revert to fax machines and paper records, and it halted at least one European bond repurchase.

Microsoft Rules Out Cyberattack As Cause

Microsoft said server issues were behind the incident, with a broad roll-out of software fixes used to stabilise the system. It said it was not aware of any malicious activity and ruled out artificial intelligence as the cause, stating the outage was not related to cyber or artificial intelligence agents. The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced after a recent network change, Microsoft said.

Outlook and Teams are two of the most widely used workplace applications with hundreds of millions of users. More than 430 million people use Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft said on its website, and in January it had more than 450 million paid commercial subscriptions to its 365 services. Organisations that host Microsoft services on their own servers, rather than in the cloud, were somewhat spared.

The outage is one of the longest in Microsoft history and the second disruption to its services this year. Last month, Microsoft reported an outage of its Azure cloud platform that affected its suite of productivity software and a range of industries worldwide. Microsoft said the outage specifically hit features tied to Exchange Online, its cloud-based email and scheduling hub, leaving unconnected applications operational.

Outage Highlights Global Tech Dependence Risks

The incident deepens questions about the global reliance on a handful of major tech companies that supply both the essential software and the cloud infrastructure that underpins it. Still, some analysts have questioned whether such incidents can push customers on to rivals due to the steep switching costs of replacing tools embedded so deeply in daily operations. The outage affected governments, courts, healthcare services, businesses, airlines and banks in many places.

Governments including those of Japan, Singapore and Australia reported that the hours-long episode had affected some of their operations. In the UK, vital public services were hit, with hospital staff resorting to paper records and courtrooms scrambling to locate fax machines. A spokesperson for the United Kingdom government said it was working with Microsoft to find a solution for the outage that hit organisations such as the National Health Service and London Metropolitan Police.

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Lack of access to emails and other services was affecting the Metropolitan Police ability to report some crimes online, although its ability to respond to calls was not affected. European exchange operator Euronext reported email disruptions, UK insurer Aviva activated backups for its earnings calls, and Danish shipping giant Maersk warned customers of delayed updates.

US artificial intelligence giants OpenAI and Anthropic also faced issues with Microsoft connectors, while Indian airlines IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India said their email support services were affected. The outage also disrupted fund management at Taiwanese securities firms, life insurers and investment trust companies. One of the companies went as far as cancelling a bond repurchase transaction, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Microsoft apologised on Friday for the disruptions and said in its latest update: We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services. The disruptions offer the latest example of the cascading problems that can arise when so many communications and tech platforms depend on the same provider.

UK Officials Question US Tech Reliance

The outage fuelled concerns in the UK about an over-reliance on a small number of tech companies. Tim Clement-Jones, a former chair of the House of Lords artificial intelligence select committee, said the widespread outages of vital government services were an I told you so moment highlighting Britain dependence on US tech.

Jeremy Singer, a professor at the University of Glasgow school of computing science, said: This problem serves to emphasise the dependence we have built on one company digital infrastructure, and may lead us to question whether we need more resilience in our IT ecosystem.