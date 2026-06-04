Microsoft to Tighten Human Rights Measures After Israeli Military Surveillance Inquiry

Microsoft announces new human rights governance measures following an internal inquiry that confirmed its Azure cloud platform was used by Israel's Unit 8200 for mass surveillance of Palestinians, violating company terms.

Microsoft has announced a series of new measures to tighten human rights controls when working with national security agencies, following an internal inquiry into how the Israel i military used its cloud technology for the mass surveillance of Palestinians .

The inquiry, completed on Thursday, was triggered by a Guardian investigation that revealed Unit 8200, Israel's elite surveillance unit, had used Microsoft's Azure cloud platform to store and analyze millions of intercepted Palestinian phone calls. The findings indicated that Unit 8200's actions violated Microsoft's terms of service. Microsoft stated that its "factual findings remain the same" and will adopt recommendations to improve the effectiveness of its human-rights governance.

The announcement, labeled a "final update," aims to close a difficult chapter for the company that highlighted the role of its technology in military operations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. The investigation raised concerns that some employees at Microsoft's Israeli subsidiary were not fully transparent with headquarters about Unit 8200's use of the technology.

Sources noted that the inquiry examined how Tel Aviv-based employees felt conflicting loyalties between their company obligations and support for the Israeli military after the Hamas attacks on October 7. This internal conflict reportedly contributed to the departure of the managing director of Microsoft Israel, alongside several other managers, due to controversies involving violations of the company's code of ethics.

However, Microsoft's public summary did not mention these staff departures. The five-page inquiry document outlines new measures, including changes to how the company vets "national security-related" business before contracts are signed. It also details plans to review the management of security clearances in certain countries to ensure employees understand how to navigate those requirements.

The Guardian previously reported that several employees involved in Unit 8200 projects were either former members or reservists of the unit, which is comparable to the US National Security Agency. Additional steps include periodic reviews to check customer compliance with acceptable use policies during new political circumstances or changes to sensitive projects. Microsoft also pledged to strengthen human-rights due diligence in conflict-affected and high-risk areas.

The company has maintained that senior executives, including CEO Satya Nadella, were unaware of Unit 8200's use of Azure for storing intercepted communications, reiterating that it "does not provide technology to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians.

" The revelations fueled demands from shareholders, NGOs, and a worker-led campaign group called No Azure for Apartheid, calling for greater transparency over business with Israeli military customers. This week, the group staged protests at Microsoft's annual conference in San Francisco, unfurling signs reading "Microsoft powers genocide" and "cut ties with Israel now.

" The controversy extends beyond the US, with activists in the Netherlands also protesting on the roof of a Microsoft site storing Israeli military data. These developments occur as Microsoft faces scrutiny on other fronts, including a recent decision by a UK watchdog to drop a competition review of its partnership with OpenAI, and ongoing public affection for legacy products like Microsoft Excel





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