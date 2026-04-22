Mid-Air Collision Averted as Passenger Jets Nearly Clash Over JFK Airport

Two commercial flights narrowly avoided a catastrophic mid-air collision near JFK International Airport after coming within 350 feet of each other, prompting a federal investigation.

A catastrophic collision was narrowly avoided at John F. Kennedy International Airport this past Monday, as two commercial passenger aircraft came alarmingly close to one another during their final descent. The incident occurred during a busy afternoon period when the proximity between the two jets diminished to less than 350 feet, or approximately 106 meters, triggering significant alarm among aviation safety experts.

According to flight tracking data and subsequent reports from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Republic Airways Flight 4464, which was operating on behalf of American Airlines, deviated significantly from its assigned approach path shortly after 2:30 p.m. This sudden maneuver brought the aircraft into the direct flight path of a Jazz Aviation Flight 554, which was conducting its own approach for the same runway. The situation escalated rapidly as the two jets closed the distance between them to less than the length of a professional football field, creating a high-stress environment that required split-second decision-making from both sets of flight crews. Data retrieved from FlightRadar24 indicates that the Republic Airways aircraft experienced a sudden and sharp descent of nearly 600 feet in mere seconds while flying over the Long Beach area. In response to the encroaching threat, the crew of the Air Canada-affiliated Jazz Aviation flight executed a rapid climb, ascending approximately 300 meters to distance themselves from the American Airlines jet. This vertical separation was crucial in preventing what could have been one of the worst aviation disasters in recent history. The FAA confirmed that both crews acted in strict accordance with safety protocols, relying on their onboard Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) to navigate the crisis. This sophisticated onboard technology is designed specifically to detect potential conflicts in mid-air and provide pilots with immediate instructions to climb or descend, effectively providing a final layer of defense when other systems fail. In the aftermath of the incident, both airlines issued statements praising their pilots for their swift and professional reaction to the resolution advisories received during the flight. The Republic Airways flight crew noted that they performed a necessary go-around to move away from their intended approach path, effectively mitigating the threat posed by the proximity to the other aircraft. Meanwhile, the Jazz Aviation crew confirmed they were in communication with air traffic control and were acting on both human directives and automated warnings. The FAA has since launched a comprehensive investigation into the factors that led to this dangerous breach of separation standards. While the incident resulted in no injuries and both flights ultimately landed safely, the event has reignited conversations regarding air traffic control oversight and the increasing pressure on major airport hubs. The aviation industry and federal regulators are now scrutinizing the sequence of events to ensure that such a terrifying lapse in safety does not occur again as air travel volume continues to rise across the United States





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Aviation Safety JFK Airport FAA Investigation Mid-Air Near Miss Flight Collision Avoidance

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