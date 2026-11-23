Jensen Huang's resignation from Nvidia amid an extramarital affair scandal has not killed the leather jacket trend he popularized, stylists and analysts say.

Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO of Nvidia after a scandal over extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. The controversy helped erase more than $US1 trillion ($1.5 trillion) in market value.

Fashion World Reconsiders Black Leather Jacket

His trademark black Tom Ford leather jacket is now being reconsidered by the fashion world. Reports that Huang all but killed the cool factor of the leather jacket have been greatly exaggerated. A whiff of midlife desperation is not expected to reverse decades of association with old-school Hollywood rogues such as Marlon Brando and James Dean. Stylists say the garment remains popular among tech clients.

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Huang made a black Tom Ford leather jacket a part of his brand, much like the black turtleneck became an iconic uniform for former Apple CEO Steve Jobs. He sported a leather jacket for roughly two decades and said he collected more than 30 different iterations in his closet. Victoria Hitchcock, a personal stylist in the San Francisco Bay Area, says the scandal will not steer anyone away. It just opened up more options, she says.

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No one asked about a leather jacket for work-related things three years ago, and now it is about one out of every five times. Alexandra Dobrica, a personal stylist in Paris for tech founders, executives and venture-capital firms, sees some risk in fading popularity for the black Tom Ford jacket that Huang often wears. But she says her clients are talking more about leather jackets these days.

They regard them as signals of confidence and edge in an industry famous for its relaxed office uniform. My inbox has been overflowing with more leather jackets from retailers trying to capitalise on the attention, Dobrica says. If anything, I can introduce it to other people, she adds, noting that she has long endorsed the jackets as a sharp look. During his rise, Huang did not catch the attention only of Generation X executives.

Retailers Note Slight Uptick In Jacket Sales

Even young, aspiring tech entrepreneurs have imitated the look, says Shelley Golden, a personal branding and image consultant in Silicon Valley. She does not see that changing. Krista Corrigan, senior retail analyst at the AI retail company Edited, says there was a slight uptick in men's leather jackets that have sold out since the news broke. But it is still fewer than this time last year.

She says retailers are not buying more stock or easing off discounts. Some men in Silicon Valley have busted out their leather jackets to capitalise on the zeitgeist, or even as a signal of solidarity with Huang.

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Tech Employees Wear Jackets In Solidarity

Joey de Villa, a developer advocate in Tampa, Florida, for the tech company NetFoundry, says he showed off his own leather jacket after the scandal to lean into the Huang look out of amusement and to see what kind of reaction he would receive. At the airport this week, de Villa says he drew a few double takes for his outfit. He has no plans to change his fashion choices because of Huang's recent bad press.

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick pledged to join any employee walkout at Nvidia over Huang's resignation with a wafer-encrusted megaphone, a reference to silicon wafers used in Nvidia's AI chips. When Gracias pointed out the style similarity, Kalanick replied, I do not know what you are talking about man. It is just a vibe. The leather jacket remains a topic of conversation in tech fashion circles despite the scandal.