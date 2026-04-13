Middle East Conflict Fuels Renewable Energy Shift, Threatening Australia's LNG Future

A new report suggests that the war in the Middle East is accelerating the global transition to renewable energy, potentially impacting Australia's long-term LNG export prospects due to declining demand and market oversupply.

Soaring prices for liquefied natural gas ( LNG ) in the wake of the war in the Middle East could accelerate the global transition towards renewable energy . A new report from Climate Resource highlights that declining demand for LNG in the future will contribute to a 'structural oversupply' of gas worldwide.

The war in the Middle East is also poised to expedite the shift away from gas, as countries across Asia aggressively implement significant renewable energy programs in response to the energy security concerns. The long-term outlook for Australia's LNG exports is significantly influenced by this declining demand, and the current geopolitical events in the Middle East may further accelerate the shift away from gas, according to the report. Gas producers are reportedly maintaining a stable operational strategy despite the volatility in energy markets. The war in the Middle East has indeed caused disruptions in energy markets; however, Australian gas prices have surprisingly remained stable. Experts suggest that government intervention by Canberra could be a contributing factor. The report notes that climate targets announced by around 130 countries since late 2024 have already begun to alter projections for future fossil fuel demand. Moreover, as demand from gas-importing countries 'plateaus or declines' in the future, global LNG markets are expected to experience structural oversupply, especially after a substantial increase in new export capacity — spearheaded by the US and Qatar — is brought online by 2030. The report further warns that a majority of Australia's current long-term LNG export contracts are set to expire between the mid-2030s and 2040. When these contracts conclude, Australia's main gas projects will face a drastically changed market environment. For this reason, the report suggests that Australia's existing LNG export contracts may represent the 'upper bound' of what the country's gas exporters can sustainably sell internationally. If export revenues from LNG decline, alongside similar structural pressures on other fossil fuel exports, such as coal, Australia's trade profile could materially shift by the mid-2030s. Australia is one of the world's leading LNG exporters, accounting for approximately a fifth of the global LNG trade. LNG is the nation's third-largest export, following iron ore and coal. The government's decision to reserve a portion of gas for domestic use represents a step towards utilizing its powers to limit exports, and this comes at a time when profits from those exports are anticipated to surge. The report, released on Tuesday, stresses that because Australia exports over 80 percent of the gas it produces, the country's energy revenue is particularly exposed to the policy decisions of its trading partners. The report indicates that the war in the Middle East has caused short-term price spikes for LNG and crude oil. It could, however, also hasten the structural shift already unfolding in Asia's energy markets. "We're seeing leaders across Asia announcing major renewable energy programs in response to the energy security shock," states Anita Talberg, the report's lead author. "Our analysis shows that this was already the direction of travel; the crisis might just compress the timeline. Australia's energy future isn't determined in Canberra, but in Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul and Jakarta, and those governments are moving towards renewable energy." South Korean President Lee Jae Myung emphasized that his country must “swiftly transition to renewable energy” and that relying on fossil fuel energy was no longer sustainable. The Climate Resource report analyzed the long-term outlook for global LNG markets under various global warming scenarios, consistent with warming of 1.6 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees Celsius, and 2 degrees Celsius. Chris Bowen, an Australian official, made a long-awaited announcement regarding the reservation of a portion of gas on the east coast for domestic use following a cabinet meeting. The primary metric used is 'uncontracted LNG demand,' which refers to the portion of LNG demand not yet covered by existing contracts and is an indicator of market opportunity. The report forecasts a global oversupply of gas emerging in the late 2020s due to an unprecedented surge in new LNG supply coming online. In an oversupplied market during the 2030s and 2040s, high-cost suppliers, such as Australia, will face a competitive environment, where low-cost suppliers are likely to capture the remaining demand. "Across key Asian markets gas demand generally plateaus or declines under climate-aligned scenarios, limiting LNG import growth beyond the 2030s," the report notes. In a scenario where countries fully implement their current climate commitments, global LNG demand weakens, while low-cost supply expands. The report urges Australian policymakers and investors to rigorously assess LNG investments against demand-constrained scenarios. It recommends planning for a decrease in LNG exports in the future as long-term gas contracts expire. Furthermore, it advocates for strengthening economic diversification into clean energy industries and ensuring the robustness of Australia's domestic energy policy. "Institutional investors have been stress-testing LNG demand scenarios for some time, but analysis like this sharpens the picture," notes Francesca Muskovic, executive director of policy at the Investor Group on Climate Change. The analysis underscores the importance of proactive measures to navigate the changing dynamics of the global energy market. The findings emphasize the need for Australia to adapt to the evolving landscape and transition towards more sustainable energy sources. The report provides a comprehensive outlook on the factors that will impact the future of the LNG market, including geopolitical events, climate policies, and technological advancements. It provides investors with key recommendations to ensure a resilient investment strategy in this evolving energy sector. The report also highlights the importance of collaboration between governments, investors, and industry stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition to a clean energy future. The findings underscore the urgency of addressing climate change and transitioning to renewable energy sources, which are expected to shape the future of the energy sector and global economies. The research underscores the need for proactive adaptation and diversification to future-proof the Australian energy landscape. This analysis is critical for Australian policymakers and the private sector to develop a robust strategy amidst the energy transition to a low-carbon economy. It emphasizes the need for forward-thinking and policy decisions to maintain Australia’s position in the global energy market





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LNG Renewable Energy Middle East Conflict Australia Climate Change

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US-Iran war live updates: Peace talks under way in Pakistan; Two US warships pass through Strait of HormuzFollow our live coverage of the conflict in the Middle East and related developments in Australia.

Read more »

US-Iran war live updates: Peace talks under way in Pakistan; Two US warships pass through Strait of HormuzFollow our live coverage of the conflict in the Middle East and related developments in Australia.

Read more »

Middle East war: Western Australia weighs building its own fuel reserve for 'tough' times7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

US-Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says US will ‘blockade’ the Strait of Hormuz after peace talks failed over Iran’s ‘nuclear ambitions’Follow our live coverage of the conflict in the Middle East and related developments in Australia.

Read more »

US-Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says US will ‘blockade’ the Strait of Hormuz after peace talks failed over Iran’s ‘nuclear ambitions’Follow our live coverage of the conflict in the Middle East and related developments in Australia.

Read more »

US-Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says US will ‘blockade’ the Strait of Hormuz after peace talks failed over Iran’s ‘nuclear ambitions’Follow our live coverage of the conflict in the Middle East and related developments in Australia.

Read more »