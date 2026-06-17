Middle East Peace Deal Makes Travel Route 'As Safe as Anywhere,' Says Flight Centre Founder

Following a peace deal between the US and Iran, Flight Centre founder Graham Turner says the Middle East travel route is now safe, leading to expected competitive airfares to Europe and UK.

Following a historic peace deal between the United States and Iran, a major global travel route through the Middle East is now considered safe, according to Flight Centre founder and managing director Graham Turner .

In a statement that signals a potential shift in international travel patterns, Turner declared the route 'probably as safe a way to go as anywhere' after months of regional tensions that had disrupted flights and raised insurance costs. The peace agreement, announced by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social as 'complete,' brings an end to a conflict that had seen missile strikes, naval confrontations, and heightened security alerts across the Gulf region.

Turner's comments come as thousands of Australians have continued to transit through hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi on carriers such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad, despite previous travel advisories warning of risks. The Flight Centre founder expressed optimism that the truce would restore confidence among travelers and lead to more competitive airfares on long-haul routes to Europe and the UK.

'Now that there is what looks like a lasting peace, fingers crossed, I don't think people have any concern,' Turner said, referring to the perception of safety. He also predicted that airfares to the UK and Europe would become 'much more competitive,' driven by increased capacity through Middle Eastern hubs.

'Mainly because there's more capacity going through to Europe, through the Middle East, which opens up other routes,' he explained. 'Japan, Vietnam, New Zealand and the States will be more dependent on that jet fuel price and the availability. ' The deal is expected to lower jet fuel costs and restore overflight rights, which had been restricted during the conflict. Turner noted that the changes would be felt 'over the next couple of months, assuming this peace deal holds.

' In tandem with the political breakthrough, Qatar Airways announced a significant network restoration, returning to 26 destinations in key global markets starting Tuesday. The airline said in a statement that it 'continues to deliver on its commitment to network expansion for the ease and convenience of international travelers.

' This expansion includes resuming flights to cities in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, further boosting capacity on routes via Doha. The combination of the peace deal and airline restoration is expected to drive down prices for travelers booking trips to Europe, the UK, and other long-haul destinations. Industry analysts are watching for similar announcements from Emirates and Etihad, which may also ramp up schedules.

For Australian travelers, the news is particularly welcome after years of high fares due to limited competition on the Kangaroo Route. Turner's assessment that the Middle East corridor is now 'as safe a way to go as anywhere' aligns with revised risk assessments from global security firms. While some residual caution remains, the peace deal has already led to the lifting of certain flight restrictions and a reduction in war risk premiums for airlines.

The Flight Centre founder emphasized that the shift in perception is crucial for rebuilding consumer confidence.

'People will start seeing that it's safe to fly through the region again, and that will bring more options and lower prices,' he said. The development is also a boon for tourism in the Middle East itself, with destinations like Dubai and Qatar expected to see a rebound in stopover visitors. As the region enters a new era of stability, the aviation industry is poised for a significant realignment, benefiting both carriers and passengers.

Turner's prediction of more competitive fares is supported by the influx of additional seats and the easing of operational constraints. The peace deal marks a pivotal moment for global travel, with the Middle East route reclaiming its status as a vital and secure conduit between East and West





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