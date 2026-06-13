Middle-Income Families Trapped in Legal Despair: The High Cost of Escaping Domestic Violence

A Sydney mother's $500,000 legal battle exposes a widening gap in family law assistance, leaving thousands of domestic violence victims and ordinary families unable to afford representation. Despite recent aid expansions, strict means tests and high private costs force many into financial ruin. This article explores the systemic failures, innovative workarounds, and urgent calls for reform in a system strained by rising family violence cases.

The terror is palpable. Sydney mother Eloise* and her three children were under a daily regime of coercive control , intimidation and punishment to enforce compliance at the hands of her now ex-husband.

What she didn't know then was that disentangling her family from their abuser would leave her financially crippled. The four-year court fight cost her $500,000 in legal fees. Like many parents, Eloise fell through a legal assistance gap: she did not meet the means test for legal aid, but she could ill afford to pay for legal representation.

From July 1, it will provide assistance in family law proceedings only to victims of domestic violence and Aboriginal people - but many parents still do not qualify for help because of means tests. By the time of the final Federal Circuit and Family Court hearing in her case, the financial strain on Eloise was so severe she had to access her superannuation on compassionate grounds to prevent the forced sale of her home to cover legal bills.

Thirty years of working; I now have zero super, Eloise said. This is what happens to so many women my age that have gone through this. I don't regret spending half a million dollars protecting my children … but I will be paying that price for the rest of my life. I will probably work until the day I die.

It is exhausting to have to keep proving abuse over and over again. The secondary trauma of family court proceedings takes a huge emotional and financial toll. Steve Frost, founder of the not-for-profit Horizons Family Law Centre in Sydney, estimated that about 70 to 80 per cent of the population ... couldn't afford a private lawyer to run a full family law case. Under current funding arrangements, most people in paid employment wouldn't qualify for legal aid, he said.

Nor would those with any form of savings, even if they're modest. Home-owners, even with a mortgage, were also mostly ruled out. It's normal people, Frost said. When we first set up, we used to talk about our service being for ladies and tradies.

These days ... huge numbers of the people contacting us are in white-collar jobs earning objectively good incomes but without the capacity to pay $330 an hour and upwards for a private solicitor. The means test applies to all legal aid applicants in family law proceedings. Many people in full or part-time work will not meet the means test because the income and asset thresholds are set at a low level.

Even if they don't satisfy the means test, some victims of domestic violence may be eligible for a grant of aid if their personal circumstances warrant it. This might include living in a refuge or having experienced significant trauma that affects their ability to earn income. Frost's centre, a registered charity, does not receive government grants and is funded by donations.

Its service is not means tested, but it provides higher levels of help to people who don't qualify for legal aid and who can't afford a private lawyer, he said. He was not sure if there was a magic bullet to plug gaps in legal assistance, but he said private lawyers had become more innovative about offering what they call unbundled legal services ... to provide best bang for buck.

Frost believed that if prospective family law litigants had access to some form of government-funded legal advice about the merits of the court case they're about to run, it might relieve pressure on the system and prompt earlier resolution of some cases. Litigation funding by private lenders is available in some family law cases involving property, rather than purely parenting matters. The loan is repaid from the eventual payout. But the interest rates are high.

Technology tools, developed by National Legal Aid, provided guidance about likely court outcomes and generated legal documents for a relatively low cost. The proportion of parenting cases in the Federal Circuit and Family Court alleging family violence increased from 80 per cent to 86 per cent over the past four years, according to its 2024-25 annual report.

Statistically, it is more common for women and their children to be the victims of family violence by a male partner, heightening the need for lawyers in parenting and property disputes. But most litigants, regardless of gender, face significant financial pressures in obtaining legal representation in family law cases. Eloise said it got a thousand times harder when she did leave her ex-husband.

What followed was legal warfare, she said, or years of legal proceedings that I had no choice but to respond to. Every single cent of my income goes towards raising my children, the full-time worker said. I don't have spare money. On some measures, she was well below the poverty line, Eloise said.

The story highlights a systemic failure in the family law system where victims of domestic violence, particularly women, are forced to choose between their safety and financial ruin due to a lack of accessible legal support. With escalating court costs and narrow eligibility criteria for legal aid, many middle-income families are left without viable options, leading to prolonged legal battles that exacerbate trauma and economic hardship.

The reliance on charity and unbundled services points to a fragmented safety net, while the rising prevalence of family violence allegations underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reform and increased funding to ensure justice is not a privilege of the wealthy





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Domestic Violence Family Law Legal Aid Financial Hardship Coercive Control Court Costs Means Test Legal Assistance Gap Superannuation Unbundled Services Litigation Funding Horizons Family Law Centre Federal Circuit And Family Court Parenting Disputes Property Settlement

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