Democrats elected first Muslim senator, first black female governor and other historic firsts

A wave of barrier-breaking wins in the US midterms produced the first Muslim senator, the first Native American female governor and senator, the first black female governor and the first openly gay male senator.

Democrats have elected the country's first Muslim senator, the first black female governor, the first Native American female governor, the first Native female senator and the first openly gay male senator.

The wave of historic firsts came as the party handed President Donald Trump an astonishing number of losses and took back the Senate. Cheers and happy tears rang out at election parties from New Mexico to Georgia late on Tuesday, Wednesday Australian time. Voters elected the first black female governor, the first Native American female governor, the first Native female senator and the first openly gay male senator.

Also read Democrats Seize Control of Congress in Historic US Midterm Election Victory

By early Wednesday the list of milestones also included the first Muslim senator. The blue wave also means America will likely have its first black Speaker of the House. Some candidates avoided focusing on the historic value of their race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. Voters' rights advocates celebrated how the electorate has expanded.

Historic Wins For Diverse Candidates

These firsts show how our country is changing, said Alexis Anderson-Reed, president and chief executive of State Voices, a network of advocates for civic engagement and equity in democracy. For years, people of colour and LGBTQ+ communities have organised, knocked on doors, talked to voters, held conversations and done the hard work of saving our democracy, Anderson-Reed said. These wins are because of them. Democrat Deb Haaland celebrated her history-making moment as the first Native American female governor.

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Haaland defeated Republican Gregg Hull, a former mayor, to lead New Mexico. The Laguna Pueblo citizen noted that Native Americans are still here despite past federal efforts to strip them of their languages and culture. Tonight, in our nation's 250th year, I stand before you as the first Native American woman elected governor in US history, Haaland told supporters at a victory celebration. In 2018 Haaland was one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress.

She then became the first Native American cabinet secretary, running President Joe Biden's Department of the Interior. Charles Curtis, from the Kaw Nation, was the first Native cabinet member, serving as President Herbert Hoover's vice president. Oklahoma was the only state to elect a Native American citizen as governor, Democrat Johnston Murray in the 1950s and current Republican Governor Kevin Stitt.

I want every child watching to know that your dreams matter and that New Mexico is a place where you can build the life you want, Haaland said, adding that she is living proof. Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan has become the first Native American female senator, helping Democrats win back the Senate. A citizen of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, Flanagan defeated Republican Michele Tafoya, a former NFL sideline reporter.

Tafoya would have been the first Latina-heritage Republican to serve in the Senate. Mary Peltola, a Yup'ik Democrat, could also become the first Alaska Native senator. Votes in her race to unseat Republican incumbent senator Dan Sullivan are still being tabulated. Peltola was considered a trailblazer in 2022 when she became the first Alaska Native elected to the House of Representatives.

Governor Races Mark Major Milestones

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms was declared the winner on Wednesday Australian time in the Georgia governor's race, ending 250 years of American history without a black woman elected as a state's governor. The former Atlanta mayor was running against Republican Rick Jackson, a billionaire businessman. Tonight should remind us all that no matter what community we come from, Georgia is not defined by one moment in time or by one person, Bottoms told euphoric supporters.

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She will also be Georgia's first governor of colour. All 83 previous governors of Georgia have been white men. Lisa Demuth missed her chance to become the first black female governor. The former Minnesota House Speaker was overtaken by longtime Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar.

Stacey Abrams was the only black woman to come close to winning a governor's race when she earned the Georgia Democratic Party's nomination in 2018 and 2022. America went from having only three elected black governors in its 250-year history to gaining several more overnight. Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the third one in the US and the only current black governor, won re-election.

Senate Victories Break Barriers

Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat David Crowley were elected as the first black governors in Florida and Wisconsin, respectively. Abdul El-Sayed is America's first Muslim senator. The contentious Michigan race was called for him early Wednesday morning. The battle between the progressive Michigan Democrat and Republican Mike Rogers grabbed national attention, especially after El-Sayed's primary opponent endorsed Rogers.

You took a chance on the unlikeliest of candidates, El-Sayed told a Detroit crowd. Thank you. This is all yours. El-Sayed has had to contend with Republicans all the way up to Trump implying or overtly stating that the Michigan-born epidemiologist is not American and supports terrorism.

Trump has called him dangerously radical and too extreme and referred to him as Mohammed. El-Sayed and his supporters have denounced the attacks as Islamophobic or racist affronts to religious freedom. Democrat Chris Pappas won his race in New Hampshire and will become the country's first openly gay male senator. He defeated former senator John Sununu, a Republican who previously served in both chambers of Congress.

Pappas has not dwelled on this new benchmark while campaigning, saying, I'm not running to make history. But he also applauded the fact that his sexual orientation was not a huge source of discussion among potential voters.