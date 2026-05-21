Migrant Workforce and Housing Crisis in Rural Town of Robinvale

The article delves into the challenges faced by Robinvale, a rural town located near Sydney and Melbourne, due to small population estimates and inadequate housing. The town's agricultural industry relies heavily on a migrant workforce, contributing to issues of overcrowding and exploitation.

The article discusses the discrepancies in population estimates of the town of Robinvale and its proximity to Sydney and Melbourne, known for its fertile farmland.

The town faces challenges due to its small population (according to the census) and the need for basic services, such as housing and employment. Despite attempts by the local council to address these issues, the town continues to struggle with overcrowding, lack of housing, and exploitation of migrant workers. The story highlights the plight of many agricultural workers in the region who live in crowded dwellings and experience exploitation





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Agriculture Labor Immigration Housing Social Issues Robinvale Population Discrepancies Agricultural Workers Housing Shortage Exploitation Migrant Workforce Rural Town Expats Small Population Labor Exploitation Vietnam Italy Austria Europe

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