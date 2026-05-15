Migrants are not a net drain on Australia's economy, contrary to claims by the Coalition

This news article discusses the misconception that migrants are a net drain on Australia's economy and provides evidence to the contrary. It highlights that migrants, on average, pay more in taxes than they receive in government services over their lifetimes, and the Coalition's promises to restrict entitlements to permanent residents are not supported by the facts.

Migrants are generally younger than the average Australian, are skilled and more educated. And they typically pay more tax than they receive in benefits.

However, the claim that migrants are a net drain on the country's coffers is not supported by the facts. In fact, the opposite is true. Migrants pay more in taxes than they receive in government services over their lifetimes. This analysis shows that the average migrant across the skilled, family, and humanitarian streams pays $41,000 more in tax than they receive in government services.

The Coalition's promises to restrict entitlements to permanent residents are a solution for a problem that does not exist. Migrants as a whole contribute more in taxes than in benefits. Taking away their social security nets is not a great thing to do





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Migration Fiscal Impact Taxes Government Services Skilled Workers Family Visa Holders Humanitarian Visa Holders Average Australian Citizen Social Security Nets Social Cohesion Productivity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coalition Plans to TIE Net Overseas Migration to Homebuilding, Seek $5 Billion for Local InfrastructureThe Coalition proposes limiting Australia's net migration to only one person per new home built, with plans to invest $5 billion in local infrastructure to boost home construction. The opposition argues Labor's tax reforms do not unlock housing for first homebuyers.

Read more »

Migration to be linked to housing targets under Coalition planOpposition leader Angus Taylor will make Australia’s migration intake a centrepiece of his policy agenda in his budget reply.

Read more »

‘Unequal rights’: Greens Senator rebukes Coalition’s welfare restrictions for migrantsGreens Senator David Shoebridge has claimed there should be no difference between Australian citizens and permanent residents in a fiery rebuke of the Coalition’s welfare plan.

Read more »

One Nation copy cat? Opposition accused of borrowing Hanson's policies in budget replyCoalition leader Angus Taylor has delivered his first budget reply, vowing to crack down on migration levels and prohibit non-citizens from accessing welfare payments. Critics say the coalition is blaming migrants for Australia's economic troubles, as Pauline Hanson's anti-immigrant One Nation accuses the opposition of copying their policies.

Read more »