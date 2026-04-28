Millions of Australians Unaware of Thousands in Junk Insurance Refunds Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

A surge in complaints about junk insurance has revealed that millions of Australians may be entitled to refunds worth thousands of dollars. Following a 2019 banking royal commission, financial institutions were ordered to refund $10 billion for unnecessary insurance policies sold with loans and credit cards. Despite this, only a fraction of the estimated 4.7 million affected consumers have claimed their money back, leaving billions unclaimed. With cost-of-living pressures escalating, reclaiming these refunds could provide significant financial relief.

Australians are sitting on thousands of dollars in unclaimed refunds for junk insurance, yet many remain unaware of their eligibility as complaints about these unnecessary policies surge.

The issue gained prominence after a 2019 banking royal commission revealed that financial institutions had been selling worthless or redundant insurance alongside credit cards and loans, prompting regulators to mandate a $10 billion refund pool. Despite this, millions of Australians who were sold such policies since 2010 have yet to claim their money back, leaving billions unclaimed.

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) reports a staggering 1400% increase in complaints about junk insurance since 2021, with 7,880 grievances lodged in the last financial year alone. These policies, often labeled as credit card insurance, consumer credit insurance, or loan protection, were frequently added to loans without clear disclosure, leaving consumers paying for coverage they neither needed nor could use.

Agis Vlahos, a Victorian resident, recently recovered $3,932 after discovering he had been charged for consumer credit insurance (CCI) on a personal loan years earlier. His experience highlights how many Australians are unaware of their entitlements, especially as cost-of-living pressures mount. With interest rates rising, fuel prices soaring, and everyday essentials becoming more expensive, reclaiming these refunds could provide much-needed financial relief.

Nathan Mortlock, director of Claimo—a firm assisting with refund claims—notes that many people are shocked to learn they were paying for insurance they were ineligible to claim. The process of checking eligibility is straightforward and free, requiring only a review of old loan contracts or statements for terms like credit card insurance or loan protection. Experts warn that failing to act could mean missing out on significant sums, as billions remain unclaimed.

With the financial strain on households intensifying, reclaiming these refunds could offer a lifeline to those struggling with rising expenses. Financial advocates emphasize that consumers should proactively check their past loan and credit card statements, as the refunds could amount to tens of thousands—or even hundreds of thousands—in rare cases.

The urgency to act is underscored by the fact that many Australians may still be unaware of their entitlements, leaving money on the table that was never meant to be charged in the first place





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