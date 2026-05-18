The New Zealand Breakers have continued their hot off-season, signing reigning NBL champion Kouat Noi to build a roster capable of contending in the 2026-27 season.

Mills on Brisbane's radar for NBL return | 00:45The New Zealand Breakers have continued their hot off-season, signing reigning NBL champion and sharpshooter Kouat Noi as they look to build a roster capable of contending in the 2026-27 season.

For the Breakers, the signing addresses one of the club’s biggest weaknesses from last season. New Zealand finished sixth in offensive rating and despite attempting the fifth-most three-pointers per game ranked second-last in three-point percentage. With the recent arrival of sharpshooter Dejan Vasiljevic and now Noi, it is clear the Breakers are making perimeter shooting a priority.

The move marks Noi’s third team in his seven-year NBL career and is currently spending his off-season in Lebanon after recently signing with Riyadhi Beirut Club





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NBL Breakers Kouat Noi Sharpshooter Signing Record Career Rivals

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