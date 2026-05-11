Millwall Playoff Curse: Four Times They've Come So Close, Only to Fall Short

Featuring an intense match with Millwall and Hull, this news text delves into the deep-seated playoff curse that has haunted Millwall, as they repeatedly reach the brink of promotion only to suffer heartbreak in the last stages. It discusses the playgrounds of former managers, highlights the teams' contrasting tracks to reach the podium, and examines the significance of the upcoming clash between them.

Millwall ’s Championship playoff curse continues. It is now four times they have come within touching distance of reaching the promised land of the Premier League only to fall at the semi-final stage.

After defeats in 1991, 1994 and 2002, this one will be especially hard to take given that Alex Neil’s side finished 10 points clear of Hull, narrowly on the final day. On a night when Millwall were heavy favourites to make it to Wembley, instead, Mohamed Belloumi stole the show for Sergej Jakirovic’s side with a stunning opening goal before fellow substitute Joe Gelhardt rubbed their noses in it.

While the only silver lining for Millwall’s supporters is that they will get the chance to renew acquaintances with West Ham, Hull become the first team to finish sixth and reach the playoff final since Frank Lampard’s Derby in 2019 and will fancy their chances of upsetting the odds against whoever they face. /n Neil has plenty of pedigree in the playoffs having led Norwich to the Premier League in 2015 before kickstarting Sunderland’s revival in 2022 when they returned to the.

He has urged Millwall’s supporters to make it a night to remember and there was certainly a real sense of anticipation as the first airing of “No one likes us, we don’t care” rang around the ground when the teams emerged before kick-off





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Millwall Championship Playoff Curse Alex Neil Polly Duncan Sergej Jakirovic Wembley West Ham Frank Lampard Derby Playoff Final Aubameyang Mohamed Belloumi Hull Ryan Giles Oli Mcburnie Sam Barrott Charlie Hughes Anthony Patterson Millwall Fan Chants Millwall Supporters Ryan Leonard Referee's Decisions Free-Kick Heading Substitutions Winger Sergej Jakirovic Budget Goalkeeper's Saves Curling Shot Loose Pass Wembley Stadium Zlatan Ibrahimovic Aubameyang Chase P Stephenson Frank Lampard Derby County Organisational And Administrative Procedure Frank Lampard Professional Submething Construction Industry The Sun

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