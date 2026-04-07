Min Woo Lee Eyes Green Jacket with 'Secret Weapon' as Aussies Gear Up for Masters

Min Woo Lee believes he's found a secret weapon to win the Masters, while Jason Day, Adam Scott, and Cameron Smith also aim for success at Augusta.

April 7th, 2026 Min Woo Lee believes he has discovered a secret 'weapon' that could help him win a coveted green jacket at the Masters Tournament, while fellow Australian golfers Jason Day , Adam Scott , and Cameron Smith are also generating significant buzz. Lee, for a second consecutive year, will be the highest-ranked Australian player in the field, leading the charge for the nation's contenders.

He has consistently demonstrated his prowess on the PGA Tour, showing promising signs leading up to the year's first major championship. Former world number ones, Day and Scott, have also been making waves in various tournaments across the United States. However, it's not solely Day's golf game that's capturing attention in the lead-up to Masters week. Smith, in contrast, has maintained a lower profile in 2026 compared to his compatriots. The 2022 Open champion faced considerable scrutiny last year, but he seemed to regain his form at Royal Melbourne in December's Australian Open. The anticipation for the Masters is palpable, with experts and fans alike eager to witness the performance of these talented Australian golfers.\Expert analysts are optimistic about the chances of the Australian contingent at Augusta National. Paul Gow, a Fox Golf expert, emphasized the strong position of all four players. He highlighted their 'love affair' with Augusta National, hinting at their familiarity and comfort on the course. Min Woo Lee, nicknamed 'The Chef,' has experienced a remarkable ascent in 2026, climbing 22 places in the Official World Golf Rankings since the beginning of the year. In his most recent tournament, Lee put up a strong fight in his title defense at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, ultimately finishing in a tie for third. His gesture of sportsmanship on the final hole of the tournament, where he and Nicolai Hojgaard waited for a fellow competitor's emotional moment, further endeared him to PGA Tour fans. The performance was Lee’s second top-three finish of the year, following his runner-up spot at Pebble Beach. Gow noted Lee's improved form, highlighting his enhanced driving accuracy and creativity with his iron shots, which, combined with his strong putting skills, have propelled him into the top 30 in the world. \Lee's confidence is soaring as he anticipates competing on golf's grandest stage. After spending the off-season focusing on refining his accuracy, the powerful golfer feels ready to contend for a major championship title. He expressed his confidence, emphasizing his belief in himself and the progress he's made. His 'mini driver' is the key to managing the challenging layout of Augusta National. He believes the strategic use of this club, allowing him to hit fades and control the ball on the draw holes, is a significant advantage. He has been hitting the ball exceptionally well in preparation, and he is hopeful that this 'weapon' will prove effective during the tournament. Jason Day, with a runner-up finish on his Masters debut in 2011 and a strong showing in 2013 when Adam Scott won, has a positive history at Augusta National. He reminded everyone of his potential with a tie for eighth last year and appears to be in his best form since his career resurgence. Day, who came in second at The American Express in January, believes his game is peaking at the perfect time. His adjustments to his iron play and improvements in his driving and short game further solidify his position as a formidable contender at the Masters





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