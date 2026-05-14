Min Woo Lee leads the PGA Championship alongside Aldrich Potgieter, Ryo Hisatsune, and Stephan Jäger on -3 for the first round. Rory McIlroy finished with four successive bogeys to end with +4 for the round.

Min Woo Lee has a share of the clubhouse lead. Min Woo Lee leads the PGA Championship alongside Aldrich Potgieter , Ryo Hisatsune , and Stephan Jäger on -3 for the first round.

Rory McIlroy finished with four successive bogeys to end with +4 for the round. Min Woo Lee has battled chilly weather and hot greens to claim a share of the early clubhouse lead during the first round of the PGA Championship in Pennsylvania. Lee rebounded from a first-hole bogey with five birdies in an impressive three-under-par start to men's golf's second major championship of the year.

The large, undulating and lightning-quick greens at Aronimink Golf Club, outside Philadelphia, proved a challenge for most, including Masters winner Rory McIlroy, but Lee handled the test impressively to lead an early Australian charge. South African Aldrich Potgieter, Japan's Ryo Hisatsune, and German Stephan Jäger joined Lee with a share of the clubhouse lead, while a bunch of players, including 2024 champion Xander Schauffele, were all on two-under 68.

Australia's 2015 champion Jason Day cursed his putter after managing just two late birdies in a one-under 69, despite a brilliant ball-striking round. Chasing the final leg of a career grand slam, Jordan Spieth was making a move with three birdies on his back nine, but two late bogeys also left him at one under.

After missing the cut in six consecutive majors, Cameron Smith was also three under through seven holes, but Australia's one-time world number two dropped three shots late in an even-par round of 70. Rory McIlroy endured a tough end to his round. Starting his round from the 10th hole, McIlroy made a troubled start with an opening bogey after having to hack out of the rough, but bounced straight back with a birdie at the 11th.

From there, it was a run of 10-straight pars for the Northern Irishman, who is chasing a seventh major title that would take him past Sir Nick Faldo's tally and make him the most successful European of the modern era. The two-time PGA champion could not find the spark, and he showed his frustration as a sloppy drive on the fourth resulted in a second bogey.

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2024 and 2025 runner-up, did not make a birdie until he ended on the par-five ninth hole. He shot 76 and now has to work towards avoiding a second-straight missed cut in a major. South Africa's Garrick Higgo made a one-under 69, impressive given he was penalised two shots for being late to the first tee. World number one and defending champion Scottie Scheffler had an afternoon start alongside English stars Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose





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PGA Championship Min Woo Lee Aldrich Potgieter Ryo Hisatsune Stephan Jäger Aronimink Golf Club Philadelphia Rory Mcilroy Jason Day Jordan Spieth Cameron Smith Bryson Dechambeau Garrick Higgo Scottie Scheffler Matt Fitzpatrick Justin Rose

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