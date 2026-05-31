Debutant spinner Arafat Minhas dominates the Australian side with five wickets and a match‑ending six, leading Pakistan to their first ODI victory on the tour, and highlighting the challenges faced by an under‑strength Australian squad and the influence of pitch conditions.

A much‑anticipated one‑day international series between Pakistan and the touring Australians has taken an unexpected turn in Rawalpindi, where the debutant spinner Arafat Minhas registered a sensational performance that has turned the game decisively in Pakistan's favour.

The Pakistan squad had won the toss and elected to bat first, putting the pressure on the Australian side to defend a modest target. However, the under‑strength Australian team, missing several key senior players due to injury and rest, found themselves quickly drawn into a difficult chase that was largely shaped by Minhas' spinning craft and an unforgettable six‑ball boundary that closed the match. Minhas' contribution was nothing short of remarkable.

After taking an early wicket - bowling out Cameron Green for a gritty 35 - he went on to finish with five wickets for only 32 runs in his nine overs. This five‑for form allowed Pakistan to reduce the Australians to a precarious position of 4‑68 in the 16th over.

The Australian top order was hit hard; despite decent half‑centuries from Matt Renshaw (61 off 63) and Matt Short (55 off 76), the innings was peppered with busts from key players. Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed for a duck, as were Tanvir Sangha and a later witness to the batting collapse.

Short's return to the crease sparked a temporary stalemate during the 19th and 20th overs, where a 55‑run partnership with Renshaw seemingly stabilized the score, but this promise never blossomed into a match‑winning total. The turning point in the innings was a blistering 43rd over, during which Arafat Minhas struck a powerful six off Labuschagne, sealing a five‑wicket victory for Pakistan.

The boundary came inside an over that saw the Australian team struggling to build momentum against fast bowlers like Nathan Ellis and the new‑batsmen's inability to handle the mixed pitch conditions. Minhas' spell was complemented by the spin-friendly surface of Rawalpindi, which offered uneven bounce and a subtle turn that made conventional cricketing tactics less effective against the Pakistani countenance.

The aftermath of the match saw the Australian side grappling with the reality that their tourists were suddenly outmatched by an under‑strength and debut‑inclined Pakistan side that had adopted the condition wisely. Players and analysts alike pointed to the dew's influence under the moonlit night, which can compromise the bowler's grip and rhythm - an advantage for the Pakistani turn of play.

The Australian team is now expected to double down on training and refocus their strategy for the next fixtures in the series, while Pakistan will look to maintain the momentum and convert this early triumph into a series win. This match underlines the unpredictability of one‑day cricket, especially when young talents such as Arafat Minhas are given a platform at the international level.

His debut not only broke the Australian batting stalemate but also provided a blueprint for Pakistan's spin attack, which will be a focal point for the remaining games in the tour. The result also serves as a reminder for touring sides that squad depth and the ability to adapt to local conditions are indispensable for success on foreign soil.

Overall, the game in Rawalpindi will be remembered for its electrifying finish, the emergence of a promising Pakistani spinner, and the heavy toll taken on the Australian side by a nearly perfect performance from the under‑strength team. The series continues, and players from both camps are expected to adjust their approaches as the competition advances through its next stages.





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Arafat Minhas Pakistan Vs Australia Rawalpindi ODI Five‑Wicket Haul Spin Bowling

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