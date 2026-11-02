Miniature Horse Black Pearl Brings Comfort to Veterans in Los Angeles

Black Pearl, a therapy miniature horse, works with military veterans in Los Angeles to alleviate loneliness and PTSD, bringing comfort through therapy sessions.

Black Pearl, a therapy animal dedicated to supporting military veterans, has transformed the life of her owner, Victoria Nodiff Netanel. The pair operates a program within the lockdown psychiatric unit of a veterans' hospital in Los Angeles, offering emotional support to patients. This initiative began after Netanel retired from competitive dressage and decided to purchase a miniature horse for companionship in her southern California home.

From Personal Companionship To Therapy Work

Netanel acquired Black Pearl from Quicksilver Ranch in Solvang, California, in 2008. At the time of purchase, the miniature horse was only six months old and described as a fluffy, energetic companion. Black Pearl quickly became a central part of Netanel's life, displaying an outgoing personality that encouraged further engagement. After training the horse for fun and teaching her various tricks, Netanel sought ways to give back to the community through her unique partner.

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Supporting Veterans With Traumatic Experiences

The program now includes Black Pearl and eight other miniature therapy horses visiting patients in the lockdown psychiatric unit. These veterans face significant challenges, including post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries, drug addiction, and homelessness. Many of these individuals feel isolated and lonely due to their long stays away from home and the severity of their conditions.

Interaction with the miniature horses provides a tangible source of comfort. Patients are encouraged to pet and hug the animals, which helps reduce feelings of isolation. The presence of Black Pearl offers a sense of connection and calm that is vital for individuals dealing with severe psychological trauma. The tactile experience of caring for the animals allows patients to focus on positive sensations rather than their pain or distress.

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Accessibility And Emotional Connection For All Patients

The therapy visits extend to several other hospitals, serving both children and adults. For visually impaired patients, the team facilitates a deeper connection by guiding their hands to feel the horses. Patients are allowed to brush the coats of the miniature horses, an activity that brings significant joy and happiness. This hands-on interaction creates a safe space for emotional expression and bonding.

For patients who are mobility-impaired, Black Pearl can walk alongside those in wheelchairs. Patients can hold the reins, providing a sense of control and partnership during the session. Many individuals in the hospital miss their own pets at home, making the opportunity to cuddle with a therapy animal a crucial part of their healing process. The presence of the horses serves as a bridge to the comfort of home.

Black Pearls Remarkable Training And Performance Skills

Among the group of therapy horses, Black Pearl stands out as the most expressive and performant. She thrives on positive energy from the people she meets and frequently engages in trained behaviors. Her repertoire includes tapping her muzzle back and forth across keyboard keys, a trick she has mastered with precision. This ability allows patients to interact with her in a novel and engaging way.

Black Pearl can also stand and walk on her hind legs, demonstrating balance and training. She is capable of giving a high five with her hoof, a gesture that delights patients of all ages. Her training extends to non-verbal communication, as she can smile, nod, and shake her head to indicate yes or no. These behaviors help establish a two-way communication channel with patients who may struggle with verbal interaction.

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A Life Changed By Compassion And Service

Working alongside Black Pearl has provided Netanel with the opportunity to meet people from diverse backgrounds. The experience has inspired her to follow her passion for helping others, with the miniature horse as her primary partner in this endeavor. The bond formed between the handler, the horse, and the patients underscores the therapeutic value of animal-assisted interventions.

The program at the Los Angeles veterans' hospital highlights the importance of addressing the mental health needs of those who have served. By providing a non-judgmental and comforting presence, Black Pearl and her colleagues help alleviate the burden of PTSD and other conditions. Netanel describes Black Pearl as a blessing, acknowledging the profound impact the horse has had on her own life and the lives of the veterans she serves. The continued success of this initiative offers hope and comfort to those in need.