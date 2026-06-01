Minimum Wage Increase to be Announced as Billionaires' Wealth Skyrockets

A decision on the minimum wage increase will be announced this morning as the collective wealth of Australian billionaires continues to grow. Oxfam Australia estimates that the increase in billionaire wealth in the past year alone could lift nearly 1 million people out of poverty in Australia.

A decision on how much the minimum wage will increase will be announced this morning affecting the pay packets of millions of Australians. Oxfam Australia suggests Australian billionaires' wealth grows by $50,000 per minute.

The collective wealth of Australia's billionaires increased by $25.67 billion over the past year and that alone could lift nearly 1 million people out of poverty in Australia. The new analysis based on data from the 2026 Australian Financial Review Rich List suggests local billionaires saw their third consecutive year of wealth gains. Oxfam Australia has been calling for a tax on the super-rich and broader tax change to tackle inequality.

The total wealth of Australian billionaires in 2026 is more than $686 billion. This wealth could cover household electricity bills for every single Australian household for well over 1 year. Oxfam Australia chief executive Jennifer Tierney said laudable tax changes announced in the federal budget fell short of addressing rapidly growing wealth inequality.

She added that a fairer approach to taxing extreme wealth would help ensure governments can properly invest in affordable housing healthcare climate action and support for communities doing it tough here and abroad. Meanwhile Iranian state media is reporting that the country's government has halted negotiations with the United States over an end to the war in the Middle East in protest over Israel's conduct in Lebanon.

The broader S&P 500 which covers 500 of the largest listed companies in the US is set to fall with the ASX 200 futures index tipping a slide of 0.4% or 36 points to 8,710





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Minimum Wage Increase Billionaires' Wealth Oxfam Australia Tax On The Super-Rich Wealth Inequality

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