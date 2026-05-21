Mining giant Fortescue sues Queensland government over green hydrogen project grant

Mining giant Fortescue says the Queensland government's attempt to recover nearly $66 million in funds allocated for a failed green hydrogen project is an 'overreach' that could harm future investment in the state.

Mining giant Fortescue says the Queensland government's bid to claw back nearly $66 million for a failed green hydrogen project is an "overreach" that risks discouraging future investment in the state.

Lawyers for the company owned by billionaire Andrew Forrest laid out part of the argument on Thursday in the Brisbane Supreme Court as to why they should not have to return the funding. Queensland Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie has taken Andrew Forrest's Fortescue to court to recoup the $66 million grant.

The government is chasing the $65.97 million it had already paid to Fortescue for the establishment of a manufacturing plant for green hydrogen electrolysers in Central Queensland - key to making hydrogen a clean energy - in Gladstone. Barrister Michael Hodge KC told the court the government was assuming their loss was the same amount as they had contributed, but said the funding - which was granted by the former Labor government in 2021 - had been spent appropriately.

He said the expected benefit of the project had been linked to the clean energy road map of the previous government and another green energy policy ditched by the current government.

"Before it had terminated the contract, it had put an end to that policy, where it said the contribution to that policy was what was going to give rise to the expected benefit," he said. Fortescue claims it was overcharged $65.97 million for the failed green hydrogen project in Queensland.

Arguing for a short and sweet trial to be scheduled sooner rather than later, Hodge said Fortescue was only concerned with two of the government's claims: the damages based off the state funding, and a contractual issue where the government was claiming a further roughly $4 million. In a statement, Fortescue Growth and Energy chief executive Gus Pichot said the company was disappointed the matter had reached the courtroom.

"A claim for more than $65 million in these circumstances represents a material overreach and risks discouraging future investment in Queensland, not only by Fortescue, but by other companies considering major investments in emerging industries across the state.





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Fortescue Andrew Forrest Green Hydrogen Project Queensland Government Grant Court Barrister Michael Hodge KC Expected Benefit Clean Energy Road Map Green Energy Policy Damages Based Off State Funding Contractual Issue

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