Minister Tim Mander Steps Down Amid Concerns of Inconsistencies in Electoral Record

Minister Tim Mander has stepped down from his position in cabinet amidst revelations that he's been referred to federal police for possible investigation related to inconsistencies in his electoral record. This news causes uncertainty in the Queensland government as Mander held the important role of Sport and Olympics Minister.

Minister Tim Mander has stood down from his position in cabinet amid revelations he's been referred to federal police . The revelation came last month, as Mander was enrolled to vote at his electorate officer's address in Arana Hills, part of the Everton electorate in Queensland .

Deputy Opposition Leader Cameron Dick questioned the credibility of Mander and the government, stating, 'How can Queenslanders trust this minister when he couldn't answer the most basic question: where do you live?

' Mander maintained his innocence, stating, 'I have full confidence I've complied with every requirement of the ECQ and the AEC and I have no issue to hide, Mr Speaker. ' The AEC declared, 'The matters in question related to a potential criminal offence.

' However, Mander later announced his decision to stand aside, stating, 'This afternoon I advised the premier I am standing aside today as minister while this is being sorted. ' He acknowledged the issue all started with the breakdown of his marriage and an update to his electoral records. Overall, this news creates uncertainty in the Queensland government, considering Mander's role as Sport and Olympics Minister





9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Queensland Mander Federal Police Electoral Record Decision To Stand Aside Breakdown Of Marriage Update To Electoral Records Australian Family's Query About New Trust Tax Crashed Graphic Errors Dark Patterns

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ICC Seeks Israeli Minister's Arrest: minister Bezalel SmotrichIsraeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich claims that ICC prosecutor has sought a confidential arrest warrant against him. He vows to 'wage a war' on the Palestinian Authority.

Read more »

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir's Handling of Flotilla Activists Criticized by Netanyahu, Foreign MinisterIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the way Interior Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists 'is not in line with Israel's values and norms'. Ben-Gvir released videos of himself walking among the approximately 430 detainees, after they had arrived on navy ships. One video shows activists with their hands tied behind their backs kneeling with their heads touching the floor inside what appears to be a makeshift detention area at Ashdod port and on the deck of a ship. Ben-Gvir praised the detainees, calling them 'big heroes'.

Read more »

Australia's Foreign Minister Criticises Video of Israeli National Security Minister Mocking Detained ActivistsAustralia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong has condemned the actions of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in a 'shocking and unacceptable' video, in which he mocks and taunts bound activists from the Global Sumud flotilla.

Read more »

Tim Mander referred to AFP over electoral enrolment allegationsQueensland’s embattled Olympics minister Tim Mander has been referred to the AFP over suspicions he may have committed “a potential criminal offence” when he allegedly enrolled to vote at a staffer’s home address last year without living there. The Australian Electoral Commission said it had conducted an assessment of the matter and referred the issue to the AFP on May 19.

Read more »