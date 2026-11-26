Former QBCC licensing director Ian Grant told the CFMEU inquiry that ex-housing minister Mick de Brenni was effectively everywhere in the commission's decision-making despite no formal directions. Grant said then-commissioner Brett Bassett described his relationship with de Brenni as one of plausible deniability.

Former Queensland Building and Construction Commission licensing director Ian Grant has told the CFMEU inquiry that former housing minister Mick de Brenni was effectively everywhere in the commission's decision-making, despite no formal ministerial directions ever being issued.

Culture of Plausible Deniability in QBCC

Grant gave evidence on Thursday. Grant said then-commissioner Brett Bassett described his relationship with de Brenni to him as one of plausible deniability. He said the comment was made in front of several witnesses. Grant said that culture permeated the upper echelons of the QBCC, where de Brenni's name was barely mentioned.

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Instead, people referred to the person whose name we cannot mention and our political master. He said that practice was championed by then-deputy commissioner Philip Halton, who was de Brenni's former chief of staff, and was sometimes adopted by Bassett. Asked to explain plausible deniability, Grant said: That the minister's involved, but it's plausible that you can deny involvement. Grant said the minister could only direct a commissioner to do something by putting it in writing and tabling it.

That never occurred, but the minister is everywhere here, he said. In his witness statement, Grant said Halton advocated wider use of licensing conditions to produce faster regulatory outcomes than traditional enforcement. The most serious allegations centered on a 2019 meeting about possible action against tier-one contractor Watpac. Watpac was then embroiled in an enterprise bargaining dispute involving the CFMEU and subcontractors over the North Queensland Stadium in Townsville.

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Watpac Licence Condition Controversy

Grant said Bassett opened the meeting by saying words to the effect that the only reason we are here is because an EBA has not been signed. Grant said he understood the remark as an acknowledgement the QBCC was being drawn into, or weaponised in, an industrial dispute. According to Grant, Bassett told him he was pressured from the very top to impose a special licence condition on Watpac.

The condition would have forced Watpac to engage an independent assessor to audit whether all of its subcontractors were appropriately licensed. Grant said he understood the very top to mean de Brenni. Grant said he opposed licence conditions on Watpac because the statutory threshold had not been met and told Bassett he could exercise the power himself. Instead, Grant said, Bassett declined to make the decision personally.

Bassett said it wouldn't look right and whoever signed off on it would need top cover because it's going to blow up, according to Grant. It felt like he was giving assurance that he was going to give me top cover, but I was not buying it, Grant said. While the QBCC fined PJ Walsh $2611 for earlier unlicensed concreting work, no regulatory action was taken against Watpac.

Director Patrick Walsh rejected the charge after being told twice by the regulator that his builder's licence covered the work. Later, Walsh told the inquiry he initially did not intend to tender for a stadium contract, as it would have been a union job. But tender they did after a Watpac representative assured him it was not a union job, and Walsh said they came to regret it. Walsh said a campaign of union harassment was to come his way.

Patrick Walsh Union Harassment Experience

His company already had an enterprise agreement with its workers, to which the CFMEU was not a party, he said. It had signed a variation under the state government's Best Practice Principles policy to pay higher state-funded rates without signing a union EBA. My employees were egged on to put pressure on me to pay them the uplifted wages, or sign the CFMEU EBA agreement, he said.

In July 2020, the Federal Court found the CFMEU and organiser Grant Harradine had organised an illegal four-day walkout by Walsh's workers in March 2019. The court found the walkout was to coerce Walsh into signing a union agreement and imposed civil penalties. In his witness statement, Walsh said the union's complaint over his concreting licence came less than two weeks after he obtained a Fair Work Commission order halting the strike.

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He said it left him feeling the QBCC was doing the CFMEU's bidding while senior union official Jade Ingham sat on its board. Walsh said the situation deteriorated to the point where he feared for his safety. One afternoon a private number came up on my phone and I answered it, he said.

He said he was a detective and that on a phone-tap they picked up that a hit was being organised on me, and that I should be vigilant about that. I asked them what they were going to do about it, and they said that they were going to do nothing because they were working a drug case that was unrelated, Walsh said.

Asked how he coped, Walsh replied: Drink more and try to forget about it and pretend it wasn't happening, but that only leads to one place. Walsh said he has since stayed away from government-funded jobs through fear of union involvement. Grant also told the inquiry a formal QBCC risk-register entry warning of regulatory capture was stripped out in 2018.

Stripping Regulatory Capture Warning

That happened shortly after since-removed CFMEU Queensland assistant secretary Ingham and National Fire Industry Association president Andrew Hickman were appointed to the expanded board. Grant said Halton summoned him to his office and said the entry was inappropriate because of the current composition of the board. Grant said Halton ordered it be removed and instructed him to ensure the words regulatory capture no longer be used in general communications.

There was also a push to strip builders of their licences on fit-and-proper-person grounds over multiple minor workplace safety improvement notices, Grant said. He said he and assistant commissioner Kate Raymond warned the move was legally unworkable and would have given the union incredible leverage to force directors off company boards. Grant resigned in July 2021 after, he said, he was told he and Raymond were on a hit list of executives to be removed before Bassett left office.

He said he felt senior leadership had betrayed frontline staff. The inquiry continues.