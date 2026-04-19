Miracle Rescue: Two Divers Saved After 24 Hours Adrift Off Queensland Coast

Two men have been dramatically rescued after surviving nearly 24 hours at sea, kilometres from their dive boat off the Queensland coast. They were found clinging to each other, without a life raft, and are credited with their survival due to their dry suits and remarkable resilience. The rescue was captured on camera.

A dramatic sea rescue off the coast of Queensland has ended with two men miraculously surviving 24 hours adrift after being swept kilometres from their dive boat. The harrowing ordeal, which saw the men clinging to each other for survival without a life raft, was captured on camera, showcasing the moment of their deliverance. The two experienced divers, aged 43 and 45, had been enjoying a dive at Flat Rock, a popular spot located north of Point Lookout on North Stradbroke Island.

However, unpredictable and powerful ocean currents had other plans, pulling them far from their vessel. Their absence was noted yesterday morning by those on their dive boat, who immediately raised the alarm. This triggered a comprehensive multi-agency search operation involving air and sea assets, desperately seeking the missing divers. The tense wait for their loved ones and the search teams finally ended this morning when the Westpac Surf Life Saving helicopter spotted the pair. Rescue crew officer Alex Carroll described the profound relief etched on the men's faces upon their sighting. He recounted their immediate reaction, stating they were clearly overjoyed and visibly relieved to see him, with the burden of their perilous situation lifting as they expressed immense gratitude. Remarkably, after nearly 24 hours at sea, the men were winched to safety in surprisingly good spirits and in good physical condition. Their survival is partly attributed to their dry suits, which are believed to have been instrumental in keeping them warm in the ocean's embrace. One of the rescued divers, identified as Fitzgerald, expressed his joy at being reunited with his family after the scare he had inadvertently caused. He conveyed his profound sense of relief and the overwhelming feeling of returning home safely. The other survivor, Fillman, took the opportunity to send a heartfelt message of thanks to the dedicated individuals who orchestrated their rescue. He specifically acknowledged the tireless efforts of the emergency services teams, encompassing those in the air, on the water, and on land. Fillman emphasized that their collective actions were crucial in transforming a potentially tragic situation into a joyful and successful conclusion. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of the ocean and the vital importance of robust search and rescue capabilities. The swift and efficient response from multiple agencies, coupled with the resilience of the two divers, highlights the best of human cooperation and determination in the face of adversity. The footage of the rescue, while not explicitly detailed in terms of its content, undoubtedly captures a moment of profound human triumph over extreme circumstances. The story underscores the critical role of vigilant observation and prompt action in maritime emergencies. The men's experience is a testament to their fortitude and the effectiveness of the emergency response systems in place. The successful outcome brought immense relief to all involved, particularly to the families who had endured an agonizing wait for news. This successful operation reinforces the importance of maritime safety protocols and the invaluable work carried out by surf life saving organizations and other emergency services. The successful conclusion of this harrowing ordeal off the Queensland coast is a powerful illustration of the vital role played by dedicated rescue services. The two divers, who faced the terrifying prospect of an extended period lost at sea, were ultimately brought back to safety thanks to the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies. The swift deployment of the Westpac Surf Life Saving helicopter proved to be the crucial element in locating the men. The visual confirmation of their sighting from the air, likely captured by the helicopter's cameras, provided an immediate wave of relief to the search teams and, by extension, to the anxious families awaiting news. The description of the men being in remarkably good spirits and good condition, despite spending nearly 24 hours adrift, speaks volumes about their resilience and the life-saving benefits of their protective gear. The dry suits likely played a pivotal role in preventing hypothermia, a significant risk in prolonged exposure to cold ocean waters. This detail underscores the importance of appropriate equipment for water-based activities. The gratitude expressed by Fillman towards the emergency responders highlights the profound impact of their work. His message, extending thanks to personnel on aircraft, watercraft, and land, paints a picture of a comprehensive and collaborative rescue effort. This type of incident, while fortunately rare, serves as a potent reminder of the inherent risks associated with marine environments and the unwavering commitment of those who dedicate themselves to ensuring public safety. The continuous pursuit of breaking news and exclusive stories across all platforms by news organizations aims to keep the public informed about such critical events, fostering awareness and appreciation for the services that protect us





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