Mirka Mora Estate Becomes Subject of Legal Battle Between Surviving Sons

The estate of acclaimed Australian artist Mirka Mora is entangled in a legal dispute, with her sons Philippe and Tiriel Mora alleging they have been unfairly treated in its administration. They are challenging the handling of artworks, copyright, and licensing agreements.

A legal dispute has emerged concerning the estate of the late Australian artist Mirka Mora , initiated by her two surviving sons, Philippe and Tiriel Mora. They have lodged a legal action in the Supreme Court of Victoria, asserting that they have been unfairly treated in the estate's administration. The legal documents reveal that the art collection, comprising works housed at Heide, in Mirka’s residence, and in storage at William Mora Galleries, was valued at approximately $6 million in 2019.

Mirka Mora was renowned for her vibrant and cheerful artistic style, characterized by colorful paintings, drawings, dolls, and ceramics, often incorporating her signature angels and eyes. Her impactful body of work is represented in prominent galleries and private collections across Australia, and she was a cherished and distinctive figure in Melbourne's cultural landscape, known for her flamboyant, intelligent, and spirited personality. Her passing at the age of 90 in August 2018 marked the end of an era.

The current legal proceedings follow the death of Mirka's third son, gallerist William Mora, in April 2023. His widow, Anna Mortley-Mora, who now leads William Mora Galleries, is a named respondent in the lawsuit. She declined to provide comment when approached. Other respondents include the current trustees, Anthony William Parsons and Allan Verstandig, as well as former trustees, accountants Bernard Marin and Christopher Vincent Maher.

Stewart Levitt of Levitt Robinson, representing Philippe and Tiriel Mora, has stated that his clients believe they have been disadvantaged by the estate's management thus far. Levitt proposed that art dealer Tim Olsen and chartered accountant Danny Lustig be appointed as alternative trustees. The legal filings question whether the executors and trustees have adequately fulfilled their responsibilities, including the creation of a complete and accurate inventory of artworks.

Concerns are also raised regarding copyright fees, royalties, and the trademark usage of the name Mirka, along with the appointment of William Mora Galleries as the estate's agent in 2023. Additionally, the legality of licensing agreements between the estate and companies like Kip & Co, Kozminsky Jewellery, and Third Drawer Down is being scrutinized. Parsons and Verstandig assumed their roles as trustees after Marin and Maher stepped down in February. Parsons and Verstandig have not commented on the ongoing proceedings.

Nancy Collins, legal counsel for Marin and Maher, stated that her clients would respond to the application in due course. Her statement emphasized that the original trustees were appointed according to Mirka Mora's explicit wishes and have consistently acted diligently and in good faith to manage the estate for the benefit of all beneficiaries, while upholding Mirka's will, which prioritized the preservation of her legacy and artistic integrity. Collins described the application as misguided, characterizing it as a disguised request for guidance that contains broad, unspecific allegations. She expressed confidence that the Court would affirm the estate's proper administration in compliance with Mirka Mora’s will and the trustees’ legal duties.

Mirka Mora, along with her husband Georges and infant son Philippe, emigrated from France to Australia in 1951. In Melbourne, they formed close relationships with influential artists such as Charles and Barbara Blackman, John Perceval, Arthur Boyd, and Joy Hester, as well as patrons Sunday and John Reed, the founders of Heide Museum of Modern Art. The Moras established Mirka Cafe on Collins Street, an early establishment known for serving authentic coffee, which became a vibrant social hub for the artistic community. They later managed Cafe Balzac and the Tolarno Hotel in St Kilda, where Mirka's murals remain a significant feature.

A profound experience in Mirka's youth was her internment with her mother and sisters in the Pithiviers camp in France, a holding place before potential deportation to Nazi death camps. Their escape, however, profoundly shaped her outlook on life. In 2021, William reflected on his mother's enduring spirit, describing her as a beacon of joy and life exploration, a perspective he attributed in part to her harrowing escape from the Holocaust.

Mirka Mora's artistic presence is imprinted across Melbourne, evident in murals at various locations including Flinders Street Station, a mosaic on St Kilda Pier, a popular clothing collection, and even a distinctive tram design from the 1980s.





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