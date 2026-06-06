Mirra Andreeva, 19, Wins First Grand Slam at French Open

Russian teen Mirra Andreeva defeats Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska to claim the French Open title, becoming the youngest winner since Monica Seles. She credits mental strength and her idol Maria Sharapova for the victory.

Mirra Andreeva , the 19-year-old Russian tennis sensation, captured her first Grand Slam title at the French Open on Saturday, defeating Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 in a final that showcased both players' resilience and the mental battles they have overcome.

Andreeva, who first burst onto the scene at age 15, ended Chwalinska's remarkable run as the first qualifier to reach the Roland Garros final. The victory came after a week of intense concentration for Andreeva, who admitted she had struggled with inner demons throughout the tournament. During the trophy ceremony, she thanked herself for believing in her abilities and fighting those demons, acknowledging the mental challenges that have been her biggest hurdle.

The match started with both players feeling the pressure of their first Grand Slam final, with wind affecting play under a sunny Paris sky. Chwalinska double-faulted on the opening point but managed to hold serve early for a 3-2 lead.

However, Andreeva then won nine consecutive games, taking control by stepping forward and hitting balls on the rise, refusing to retreat from the swirling conditions. Chwalinska, known for her spins and drop shots, could not find a way to counter Andreeva's aggressive baseline game. Andreeva's coach, former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez, praised her charge's improved attitude but noted that Andreeva can be stubborn.

Andreeva herself admitted she can be a tough cookie, but her hard work and willingness to listen have paid off. Andreeva's triumph made her the youngest women's winner at the French Open since Monica Seles in 1992. She paid tribute to her idol Maria Sharapova, who won her first Grand Slam at the same age in 2004, and noted that Sharapova had sent her encouraging voice messages before the final.

Chwalinska, who struggled with depression earlier in her career, received warm applause from the crowd after speaking a few words of French during the presentation. The Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk had refused to shake Andreeva's hand in the semifinals due to the war in Ukraine, but Andreeva said she does not think about those things when playing.

The victory marked a milestone for Andreeva, who has been considered a Grand Slam contender since her breakout at the 2023 Madrid Open at age 15. Her mental growth, guided by a psychologist watching from Florida, has been key to her success. Andreeva now joins the ranks of Russian champions like Sharapova and looks forward to building on this achievement





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